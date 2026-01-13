Visionary in Entertainment, Gaming and Innovation Previously Served as IGT Chief Technology Officer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that Andy Hendrickson has expanded his role to become Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Hendrickson previously served as IGT's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since joining the merged IGT and Everi enterprise in 2025. He is recognized as a transformative technology executive behind industry-disrupting platforms and technologies that blend strategic vision with operational excellence to deliver measurable results at scale.

IGT Executive Andy Hendrickson Expands Role to Become Chief Product & Technology Officer

"I'm very pleased that Andy Hendrickson is expanding his role at IGT to become our Chief Product & Technology Officer, leveraging his vision and expertise across technology, products and solutions to help our global customers deliver industry-leading games to players while enhancing their operations," said Hector Fernandez, IGT Incoming CEO. "Andy's leadership as CPTO ensures tighter alignment between our products and processes, and how we leverage world-class talent across our global game studios to create value."

"I'm excited to expand my global technology leadership role to become IGT Chief Product & Technology Officer," said Andy Hendrickson, IGT CPTO. "I believe IGT has the ingredients to deliver industry-leading products and solutions to our customers, and with the strength of our game studio talent, disciplined content creation and product management, we are well-positioned for growth and innovation."

Prior to joining IGT, Hendrickson served as CTO of one of IGT's global competitors. Earlier in his career, Andy served as CTO of Activision Publishing and led technology for some of the world's most successful console game franchises, including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, and Sekiro. At Walt Disney Animation Studios, Andy led technology for blockbusters like Frozen. Earlier leadership roles include Head of Technology at Pacific Data Images/DreamWorks Animation, where he enabled multi-film annual releases including Shrek 2 and Madagascar, and Senior Technology Officer at Industrial Light & Magic, where he elevated visual effects to new creative frontiers.

A named inventor on multiple U.S. patents, Andy has led innovation spanning remote collaboration, stereoscopic depth rendering, and advanced image processing. His work has garnered film credits on landmark titles including Forrest Gump, The Mask, Men in Black, Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph, alongside numerous blockbuster gaming releases.

He holds a BA in Physics from the University of California, Berkeley, and is an active member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, SMPTE, and ACM SIGGRAPH.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

