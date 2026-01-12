IGT to Demonstrate Global Prowess in Gaming, Digital and FinTech at ICE Barcelona 2026

"Presenting IGT's vast portfolio of high-performance products and solutions at ICE Barcelona 2026 represents our commitment to shaping the future of gaming, digital and financial technology across our strong global customer base," said Hector Fernandez, IGT Incoming CEO. "IGT's vision for growth and innovation will be reflected in the international debut of our award-winning RISE cabinets, the global expansion of some of our highest-performing content, and market-attuned products and solutions designed to engage and excite players in casinos and online."

ICE portfolio highlights from IGT's Gaming division include:

Proven games for the RISE55™ and RISE32™ cabinets : for the international debut of the RISE55 and RISE32 cabinets, IGT will showcase performance-tested premium and core video slots games. Highly anticipated games on the RISE55 cabinet include the award-winning multi-level progressive ("MLP") game Magic Treasures™ Gold , the high-performing Money Gong™ MLP game, the popular Treasure Blast™ and Rising Rockets™ core video games, and more. On the dual-screen RISE32 cabinet, international game launch titles include Mummy Link™ , Magic Treasures Lock & Respin , and Stink Link™.

Compelling new game bundles for Spain's Salones Sector: IGT will introduce 4 Fortunes Link™ , a new four-game set developed specifically for the Salones Sector, and an amusement with prize-version of Tiger and Dragon™ that bundles the Multiplier and Cash on Reels titles on the same EGM.

IGT will introduce , a new four-game set developed specifically for the Salones Sector, and an amusement with prize-version of that bundles the Multiplier and Cash on Reels titles on the same EGM. Refreshed multi-game offering for Eastern Europe: new game bundles for Eastern Europe include Top Link™ multi-game on the RISE32 dual-screen cabinet and on the RISE55 portrait cabinet. The content bundles include a unique menu of 12 and 10 powerhouse MLP games respectively, while the jackpot pools may be linked together between the dual-screen and portrait versions of the game. Another new IGT product for Eastern Europe is the Mystery of the Lamp™ multi-game pack that features all four Mystery of the Lamp base games on a single EGM.

Elevated casino floor performance and personalization via IGT ADVANTAGE™ X: the next era of casino management system ("CMS") performance is available for on-premise and cloud-based deployments, elevating the player experience with convenience apps while maximizing uptime via modern systems architecture. IGT will also showcase advancements in its cashless portfolio with technology that enables direct funding to an EGM from multiple sources.

ICE portfolio highlights from IGT's Digital division include:

Expanded omnichannel content portfolio: highly anticipated omnichannel games in the IGT PlayDigital™ ICE portfolio include Money Gong , Prosperity Link™ , Tiger and Dragon, and more. IGT's Eternal Link™ , the next omnichannel game slated for simultaneous land and online launch, will make its international trade show debut.

highly anticipated omnichannel games in the IGT PlayDigital™ ICE portfolio include , , and more. IGT's , the next omnichannel game slated for simultaneous land and online launch, will make its international trade show debut. New "online original" games to engage players: IGT PlayDigital will debut game themes created specifically for online and mobile play. Building on popular themes and game mechanics, online original highlights to be featured in IGT's booth include Mega Tusk™ , Crazy Wizard Warlock Wilds™ , Cash Eruption The Western™ and Crowning Wins™ .

IGT PlayDigital will debut game themes created specifically for online and mobile play. Building on popular themes and game mechanics, online original highlights to be featured in IGT's booth include , , and . Award-winning IGT PlayDigital Engagement Platform: named "Digital Product of the Year" in the 2024 and 2025 Global Gaming Awards, IGT PlayDigital's Engagement Platform offers a unique suite of marketing tools designed to boost player engagement and drive marketing ROI. IGT PlayDigital will also showcase its full suite of promotional mechanics— prize drops, leaderboards, marketing jackpots, and more—offering a highly customizable and results-driven way to retain and reward players.

ICE portfolio highlights from IGT's FinTech division include:

The most comprehensive end-to-end solutions for casino operators worldwide: Everi, an IGT brand, will present FinTech, RegTech, MarTech, and loyalty solutions that demonstrate opportunities for integration with IGT's systems to create an unmatched, end-to-end solutions portfolio. Highlights include the growth of the Digital Neighborhood, incorporating a collection of robust self-service payment options, new loyalty modules, enhanced marketing technology, and advanced compliance tools.

Everi, an IGT brand, will present FinTech, RegTech, MarTech, and loyalty solutions that demonstrate opportunities for integration with IGT's systems to create an unmatched, end-to-end solutions portfolio. Highlights include the growth of the Digital Neighborhood, incorporating a collection of robust self-service payment options, new loyalty modules, enhanced marketing technology, and advanced compliance tools. Driving value through friction-free payment solutions: Everi's payment solutions are designed to optimize how players access their funds and enable casino operators to monitor player activity. As part of its ICE display, Everi's integrated portfolio of self-service payment solutions and efficient cash handling tools will include the ecash product line of cash redemption terminals.

