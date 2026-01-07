IGT PlaySports Technology to Continue Powering Retail and Mobile Sports Betting in Rhode Island Through 2028

IGT signs multi-year sports betting contract extension with Rhode Island Lottery

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that it signed a two-year contract extension with the Rhode Island Lottery to continue powering statewide retail and mobile sports betting in Rhode Island through at least November 2028 via IGT PlaySports technology.

"IGT is very pleased to continue our long-term relationship with the Rhode Island Lottery through 2028 and help generate important revenue for the State through its sports betting operations powered by PlaySports technology," said Joe Bertolone, IGT SVP Sports Betting. "IGT PlaySports continues to invest in the Sportsbook Rhode Island app to ensure the Lottery is offering a premier betting product that makes a positive impact on the State's commitments to good causes."

IGT PlaySports, Caesars Sportsbook and the Rhode Island Lottery have teamed up to offer retail and mobile sports betting since 2018. For more information, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT PlaySports on LinkedIn.

