IGT Issues 12th Annual Sustainability Report

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) has announced the release of its 12th annual Sustainability Report, which demonstrates the Company's drive to create value globally, increase its socially responsible corporate citizenship, and report on its activities transparently.

"IGT actively focuses our corporate social responsibility strategy on nine of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to continue strengthening our corporate leadership through advanced sustainability practices," said Marco Sala, IGT CEO. "IGT's 2018 Sustainability Report outlines achievements the Company has made in the last year that positively impact the global communities that we serve through a wide range of customer interactions, community involvement, and employee engagement activities."

The 2018 report shows IGT's commitments and achievements in generating value for a range of stakeholder groups, including employees, customers, communities, and suppliers.

Highlights of the report include:

Highlights of the report include:

Advancing Responsibility:

IGT pursues the higher goal of earning and maintaining the trust of its stakeholders worldwide via programs, and solutions designed to guarantee fair play and sensible data protection. IGT is the only vendor with three distinct industry certifications for its commitment to responsible gaming. The Company was recertified by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Certification Framework and successfully achieved responsible gaming accreditation from Global Gambling Guidance Group (G4) for its digital and gaming segments. Economic Growth and Industry Innovation: IGT operates in more than 100 countries and is committed to working with its customers to understand their unique business challenges.

In 2018, IGT expanded its printing press in Lakeland, Florida to increase printing capacity by 30%, while improving efficiency, flexibility, and economic growth in the community.

A Fair and Inclusive Work Culture:

to increase printing capacity by 30%, while improving efficiency, flexibility, and economic growth in the community. A Fair and Inclusive Work Culture: IGT employs more than 12,000 employees in 58 countries and values the diversity its people represent. This diversity enables IGT to anticipate global business needs and better connect to customers and communities.

IGT employs more than 12,000 employees in 58 countries and values the diversity its people represent. This diversity enables IGT to anticipate global business needs and better connect to customers and communities. In 2018, IGT established the Executive Diversity and Inclusion Council, hired its first Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, and established diversity inclusion groups, which are networks of employees built around underrepresented dimensions of diversity.

Empowering Our Communities: IGT engages in a broad spectrum of community involvement and employee engagement initiatives, providing educational and economic opportunities for people in varying socio-economic environments around the globe.

IGT engages in a broad spectrum of community involvement and employee engagement initiatives, providing educational and economic opportunities for people in varying socio-economic environments around the globe. In 2018, "IGT Global Giving Week – a Day for Doing" was created for employees to volunteer and give back to their local communities. The week-long initiative encourages employees to take a paid day off to volunteer at a nonprofit of their choice.

Building Relevant Workforce Skills: The After School Advantage program is IGT's flagship community initiative, providing non-profit community agencies and public schools with 300 digital learning centers in the past 20 years to help at-risk children gain critical, competitive skills.



The After School Advantage program is IGT's flagship community initiative, providing non-profit community agencies and public schools with 300 digital learning centers in the past 20 years to help at-risk children gain critical, competitive skills. In 2018, IGT opened 15 After School Advantage labs internationally, and launched a plan to refresh the program with a greater focus on learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Reducing the Environmental Impact: IGT worked toward reducing its environmental impact around the globe in 2018 and targeted specific projects such as electricity and gas consumption, lighting, ventilation, and encouraging eco-friendly behaviors. These programs have saved enough energy to charge 182 million smartphones.

The 2018 report is available online at www.IGT.com.

