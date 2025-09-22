IGT Leaders Honored in 2025 Global Gaming Women Award Programs

Karin Bernkopf recognized with 'Patty Becker Pay it Forward Award'; Michelle Schenk

named one of '10 Women Rising in Gaming'

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that two IGT leaders have been recognized by Global Gaming Women ("GGW") for their contributions and leadership in the gaming industry, their organization, and community. Karin Bernkopf, IGT Vice President of U.S. Gaming Marketing, Global Creative Services and Licensing, is a recipient of GGW's 2025 "Patty Becker Pay it Forward Award." Michelle Schenk, IGT Director of Global Communications, was named an honoree in this year's class of "10 Women Rising in Gaming," an award presented by GGW in partnership with CDC Gaming.

"Global Gaming Women is thrilled to honor Karin Bernkopf with the 'Patty Becker Pay it Forward Award' and recognize Michelle Schenk as one of '10 Women Rising in Gaming,'" said Lauren Bates, GGW President. "The recipients in each award program represent GGW's values and propel its vision of advancing women in the gaming industry. We look forward to celebrating all the honorees of both programs at special events in October."

"IGT congratulates Karin Bernkopf and Michelle Schenk on being recognized by Global Gaming Women for their outstanding achievements in the gaming industry," said Nick Khin, IGT CEO Gaming. "These accolades reflect Karin and Michelle's dedication and leadership at IGT, in the community, and beyond, and we celebrate their commitment to paving the way for future leaders in gaming."

With over two decades of experience in gaming marketing, Bernkopf is a seasoned leader who has been instrumental in launching many successful IGT marketing campaigns and branding initiatives. Throughout her career, Bernkopf has been passionate about mentoring and empowering others. As the Chair of GGW's Mentorship Committee, she supports initiatives such as the One Up One Down mentorship program, which fosters career growth for women in the gaming industry, and champions GGW's Lean-In Circles, which create spaces for women to connect, learn, and thrive. Before joining IGT, Bernkopf honed her marketing and brand expertise at Caesars Entertainment and Walgreens.

With experience spanning the operator and supplier sides of the gaming sector, Schenk is a proven communications leader who has led impactful B2B and B2C public relations campaigns for globally recognized brands. Her contributions have landed IGT slot games in top-tier media outlets, generating millions of impressions for the Company's people and products. Schenk is a people-first professional who leads by example and has recently increased her involvement in GGW. Prior to joining IGT, Schenk worked for Caesars Entertainment and a Las Vegas-based marketing agency that represented casino-resort clients.

To learn more about GGW or purchase tickets for the 15th Annual Kick Up Your Heels event at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, visit GGW.org. For more information on IGT, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

