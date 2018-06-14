IGT Powering Retail Sports Betting at MGM Resorts International's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa as Legalized Sports Betting Opens in New Jersey

IGT was selected by MGM Resorts to provide its end-to-end sports betting solution at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Borgata has opened for sports betting with IGT's retail point-of-sale system, enabling in-casino patrons to place in-play and pre-match sports bets over the counter, effective today.

IGT brings significant expertise and experience to providing leading technology to MGM Resorts sports betting. IGT currently powers MGM Resorts' retail sports betting at 10 major Las Vegas Strip properties, and mobile sports betting on the playMGM app with IGT PlaySpot™ technology throughout Nevada.

"Deployment of IGT's sports betting solution at Borgata demonstrates that we are ready to deliver the products, technology, support and service to make retail and mobile sports betting a reality in any legalized state, today," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO North America. "We're very excited to extend our successful sports betting relationship with MGM Resorts to New Jersey and beyond."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

