IGT Presents Growth-Driving Lottery Technologies at NASPL 2019

LONDON , Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company will present a range of growth-driving lottery technologies and services at the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries ("NASPL") Annual Conference, Sept. 17-20 in Little Rock, Ark. Under the theme "Player-Driven Performance," IGT's NASPL showcase in booth 617 at the Little Rock Convention Center will reinforce the Company's player-centric approach to the lottery business and highlight how IGT is applying innovative approaches to support lotteries.

"IGT's NASPL portfolio is designed to enhance player engagement, grow sales, drive player convenience, and expand opportunities for lotteries," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer Lottery. "In developing our portfolio, IGT applied decades of player insights and global experience to ensure that we are supporting versatile products that responsibly shape the future of lotteries and entertain players across a range of channels."

NASPL attendees who explore IGT's booth can experience the following growth-driving lottery solutions:

Retail Expansion: The award-winning GameTouch™ 20 and GameTouch™ Draw vending machines are rolling out across North America to drive retail lottery expansion and increase player convenience. In addition, IGT will introduce InLane solutions that will go live before year end.

The award-winning GameTouch™ 20 and GameTouch™ Draw vending machines are rolling out across to drive retail lottery expansion and increase player convenience. In addition, IGT will introduce InLane solutions that will go live before year end. Enhanced Player Experiences: IGT is bringing instant games to life via 3D and Augmented Reality technologies that add new dimensions to lottery instant games. IGT is also leveraging popular slot titles in the lottery market with recently launched instant games such as Gold Bar 7s ® and Double Diamond ® , and will present a case study highlighting the success of these products by a large U.S. lottery.

IGT is bringing instant games to life via 3D and Augmented Reality technologies that add new dimensions to lottery instant games. IGT is also leveraging popular slot titles in the lottery market with recently launched instant games such as Gold Bar 7s and Double Diamond , and will present a case study highlighting the success of these products by a large U.S. lottery. Turnkey Promotions: IGT will demonstrate how turnkey instants promotions such as the Company's The Voice ® Experience and Wheel of Fortune ® Big Money Spin can be leveraged to drive player engagement and differentiate the instant tickets product line.

IGT will demonstrate how turnkey instants promotions such as the Company's The Voice Experience and Wheel of Fortune Big Money Spin can be leveraged to drive player engagement and differentiate the instant tickets product line. Mobile Solutions: IGT PlayDigital will showcase a range of products and solutions that support lottery modernization. IGT's PlayLottery and PlayInstantWin product lines utilize digital connectivity to elevate the player experience by providing digital access to retail games and new, digital-only games. Connected Play enhances the player experience and enables lotteries to improve their knowledge of players' behaviors. IGT PlaySpot technology enables mobile on-premise gaming, driving operational efficiencies for operators and retailers.

IGT PlayDigital will showcase a range of products and solutions that support lottery modernization. IGT's PlayLottery and PlayInstantWin product lines utilize digital connectivity to elevate the player experience by providing digital access to retail games and new, digital-only games. Connected Play enhances the player experience and enables lotteries to improve their knowledge of players' behaviors. IGT PlaySpot technology enables mobile on-premise gaming, driving operational efficiencies for operators and retailers. Sports Betting: IGT will showcase its proven, market-ready IGT PlaySports platform for lotteries. IGT PlaySports is currently powering lottery-run retail and mobile sports betting in Rhode Island .

IGT will showcase its proven, market-ready IGT PlaySports platform for lotteries. IGT PlaySports is currently powering lottery-run retail and mobile sports betting in . New Games: IGT will confirm its commitment to content innovation and its proprietary game development process, FutureGame. FutureGame continuously feeds IGT's pipeline of new concepts and accelerates deliverable innovation to lotteries. Cash Pop™, is one of many examples of concepts developed for jurisdictions in North, Central and South America and is scheduled for a 2019 release. Cash Pop's game mechanic is designed to appeal to younger adults and its simplicity can be optimally leveraged in digital mobile channels.

IGT thought leaders will also participate in several NASPL 2019 programs including:

Jay Gendron , IGT Chief Operating Officer Lottery, will participate in the Associate Member Level I presentations on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and discuss challenges the industry could face over the next five to 10 years.

, IGT Chief Operating Officer Lottery, will participate in the Associate Member Level I presentations on and discuss challenges the industry could face over the next five to 10 years. Sarah Simpkins , IGT Senior Director Draw Based Games Portfolio Strategy, will participate in the "Game Changers: A Panel Discussion on Winning Launches" discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 18 .

To learn more about IGT's NASPL 2019 portfolio visit IGT.com

