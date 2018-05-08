IGT Presents Market-Approved Games at G2E Asia 2018

"IGT's G2E Asia portfolio is anchored in market-ready games such as Hyper Hits and Prize Disk that are approved for distribution in Macau and other key gaming jurisdictions throughout Asia," said Walter Bugno, IGT CEO International. "IGT continues to make progress towards complementing our leading Systems presence in Asia with localized games, hardware and mobile solutions that our customers can seamlessly deploy on their casino floors with confidence."

Product highlights within IGT's stand 801 will include:

The Hyper Hits™ game family : IGT will demonstrate the market-approved Hyper Hits progressive with base game themes The Golden Bow™ and Lotus Princess™ on the CrystalDual ® cabinet. The Hyper Hits game family is a linked progressive with a regionally-attuned math model and an engaging ball mechanic that awards the title's jackpots and bonus prizes.

: IGT will demonstrate the market-approved Hyper Hits progressive with base game themes The Golden Bow™ and Lotus Princess™ on the CrystalDual cabinet. The Hyper Hits game family is a linked progressive with a regionally-attuned math model and an engaging ball mechanic that awards the title's jackpots and bonus prizes. The Prize Disk ® game family: The Company will demonstrate its market-approved Elephant King ® and Wolf Ridge ® games from its Prize Disk game family. Both titles include an anticipation-heightening scrolling prize disk above the reels that awards free games, bonuses and jackpots.

The Company will demonstrate its market-approved Elephant King and games from its Prize Disk game family. Both titles include an anticipation-heightening scrolling prize disk above the reels that awards free games, bonuses and jackpots. The Fury game family : Titles from IGT's The Fury family will be among the most anticipated games in IGT's stand. Building on the success of Wild Fury Jackpots ® , The Golden Fury™ and Fortune Fury™ games are housed on IGT's CrystalCurve cabinet and feature a top-level linked progressive, followed by five-level bonus prizes that increase in value as players bet up. Both titles include an engaging scatter pay mechanic that initiates the games' free games bonuses, and a compelling presentation that comes to life on the CrystalCurve cabinet's 43-inch, curved, ultra-HD 4K display.

: Titles from IGT's The Fury family will be among the most anticipated games in IGT's stand. Building on the success of Wild Fury Jackpots , The Golden Fury™ and Fortune Fury™ games are housed on IGT's CrystalCurve cabinet and feature a top-level linked progressive, followed by five-level bonus prizes that increase in value as players bet up. Both titles include an engaging scatter pay mechanic that initiates the games' free games bonuses, and a compelling presentation that comes to life on the CrystalCurve cabinet's 43-inch, curved, ultra-HD display. The Fortune Gong™ game family: IGT will demonstrate its internationally celebrated Fortune Gong progressive with base games Dragon Dynasty™ and Phoenix Rising™ titles. The games are housed on the CrystalCurve cabinet and award the prizes that are showcased above each reel when a Fortune Gong symbol lands on a corresponding reel.

IGT will demonstrate its internationally celebrated Fortune Gong progressive with base games Dragon Dynasty™ and Phoenix Rising™ titles. The games are housed on the CrystalCurve cabinet and award the prizes that are showcased above each reel when a Fortune Gong symbol lands on a corresponding reel. Market-leading Systems solutions: IGT will dedicate a portion of its stand to an interactive Systems demonstration theater. The Company will highlight the IGT Advantage® casino management system (CMS) and the many modular components that have helped propel its success throughout Asia . IGT representatives will present the many capabilities of the IGT Advantage system, along with Advantage-compatible bonusing apps, Service Window, the Beverage on Demand solution and more.

Other gaming innovations within IGT's G2E Asia stand will include:

IGT's new Dynasty Electronic Table Games (ETG) terminals and content . The new landscape-oriented, HD terminal is backed by a strong library of live and Random Number Generated (RNG) content, and is compatible with other IGT innovations such as Live Connect technology and the PlaySpot™ mobile solution.

. The new landscape-oriented, HD terminal is backed by a strong library of live and Random Number Generated (RNG) content, and is compatible with other IGT innovations such as Live Connect technology and the PlaySpot™ mobile solution. IGT's award-winning PlaySpot mobile wagering solution. The versatile technology can extend the reach of live table games to players' mobile devices and can accommodate roulette and baccarat back betting. Operators can also leverage PlaySpot technology to give players mobile access to sports betting, slots, casino games and more from areas that extend beyond the casino floor.

mobile wagering solution. The versatile technology can extend the reach of live table games to players' mobile devices and can accommodate roulette and baccarat back betting. Operators can also leverage PlaySpot technology to give players mobile access to sports betting, slots, casino games and more from areas that extend beyond the casino floor. Chill Gaming's skill-chance hybrid game Fortunes of the Brave™, and its compelling Bloomtopia™ game that grants players monetary and non-monetary rewards.

skill-chance hybrid game Fortunes of the Brave™, and its compelling Bloomtopia™ game that grants players monetary and non-monetary rewards. IGT's regionally popular Cash Cove® game with the Deluxe and Stack editions.

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

