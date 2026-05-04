LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that it will present a dynamic portfolio of market-attuned gaming and financial technology ("FinTech") solutions at G2E Asia 2026, May 12-14 at The Venetian Macao. Under the theme "TOGETHER – Built to Win", IGT will showcase its momentum in multi-level progressive ("MLP") linked content and its unique position to drive operator value through the combination of Everi's FinTech product and the widely adopted IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system ("CMS").

IGT Presents Powerful Combination of Gaming and FinTech Solutions at G2E Asia 2026

"As the region's largest gaming technology showcase, G2E Asia 2026 is an opportunity for IGT to demonstrate how combining IGT systems product and Everi's FinTech product can introduce incremental value to our customers in Asia and enhance the player journey," said Hector Fernandez, IGT CEO. "We will also present a localized portfolio of proven IGT games such as Rising Rockets, Money Gong and Cash Cove that reflect our focus on delivering high-performing content and helping our customers in the region diversify their gaming floors."

Highlights within IGT's G2E Asia showcase in stand #A801 will include:

Market-attuned linked MLP games: G2E Asia will be a showcase for IGT's global MLP sensations Money Gong™ Link and new Rising Rockets™ base-game themes, Prince and Princess. Both titles will be demonstrated on the PeakCurve49™ cabinet, along with the brand extension Cash Cove™ Lucky Catch Trio and the Asia-targeted three-pot game, San Xing Gao Zhao™ Link . G2E Asia will also be the global debut for the Firework Link™ game on the PeakDual™27 cabinet. This explosively fun linked MLP includes two base game themes with distinctive math models, inventive mechanics and multiple, scalable bonuses.



G2E Asia will be a showcase for IGT's global MLP sensations and new base-game themes, Prince and Princess. Both titles will be demonstrated on the cabinet, along with the brand extension and the Asia-targeted three-pot game, . G2E Asia will also be the global debut for the game on the cabinet. This explosively fun linked MLP includes two base game themes with distinctive math models, inventive mechanics and multiple, scalable bonuses. Versatile cash-handling and promotional technologies: Everi cash-handling technologies and jackpot processing tools that are designed to seamlessly integrate with multiple CMSs will be a centerpiece of IGT's G2E Asia showcase. The award-winning Everi Premium Cash Redemption Terminal ("CRT") and the Everi Mini CRT bring friction-free transactions to the gaming floor and introduce convenient tap functionality. IGT will also exhibit Everi QuickDraw™, a groundbreaking cloud-based promotional drawing tool, and Everi Jackpot Xpress ® , a module for tracking and efficiently paying out jackpot winnings that is customizable to meet individual property processes and procedures.



Everi cash-handling technologies and jackpot processing tools that are designed to seamlessly integrate with multiple CMSs will be a centerpiece of IGT's G2E Asia showcase. The award-winning Everi ("CRT") and the Everi bring friction-free transactions to the gaming floor and introduce convenient tap functionality. IGT will also exhibit Everi QuickDraw™, a groundbreaking cloud-based promotional drawing tool, and Everi , a module for tracking and efficiently paying out jackpot winnings that is customizable to meet individual property processes and procedures. Next-generation systems architecture with IGT ADVANTAGE X: the Company will demonstrate how the IGT ADVANTAGE X CMS can drive operator value and player convenience throughout Asia. IGT's Systems team will highlight IGT ADVANTAGE X's new bus-based system architecture that helps improve network speed, stability, connectivity, and uptime. This CMS enhancement allows data to quickly transfer to or from the gaming floor, enabling seamless system-wide upgrades, content downloads, service window content, and more.

For more information on IGT's G2E Asia portfolio visit www.igt.com or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Contact:

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