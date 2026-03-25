LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that it will present a performance-focused portfolio of gaming, systems and financial technology ("FinTech") innovation in booth 2143 at the 2026 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention ("IGA") in San Diego, Calif. on April 1-2. As the premier annual tribal gaming event, IGA provides IGT with the ideal opportunity to showcase its momentum in driving Class II and Class III innovation via new games, cabinets and groundbreaking mobile technologies from Everi, an IGT brand.

IGT Shapes the Future of Gaming for Tribal Casino Operators at the 2026 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

"Tribal casino operators are at the forefront of gaming innovation, and IGA provides IGT with the opportunity to showcase meaningful new technologies that can increase revenue and player engagement," said Hector Fernandez, IGT Incoming CEO. "Our IGA 2026 showcase is all about evolving legendary IGT slot themes such as Wheel of Fortune and Wolf Run, while also pushing the boundaries of innovation with our groundbreaking Class II mobile solution, Everi Vi."

Highlights at IGT's IGA 2026 showcase will include:

Next era of real-money Class II gaming with Everi Vi™: this history-making Everi solution enables reservation-wide Class II, real-money mobile gaming. Now deployed in Oklahoma, this breakthrough innovation creates new opportunities for revenue generation and player engagement.

this history-making Everi solution enables reservation-wide Class II, real-money mobile gaming. Now deployed in Oklahoma, this breakthrough innovation creates new opportunities for revenue generation and player engagement. Global debut of the Everi Dynasty 55™ cabinet: with a range of compelling standalone and wide-area progressive ("WAP") Class II games, the Dynasty 55 cabinet features a sleek design, a striking 55-inch ultra-HD upright display, and advanced audio and visual technology. Featured games include the highly anticipated WAP title Dynamite Pop! Diamond Red Rush & Blue Blast™ , exciting new evolutions of the fan-favorite Dynamite Pop!™ games. IGT will also premiere the Everi Class II game Moonlight Lanterns™ on the Dynasty Sol ® cabinet.

with a range of compelling standalone and wide-area progressive ("WAP") Class II games, the Dynasty 55 cabinet features a sleek design, a striking 55-inch ultra-HD upright display, and advanced audio and visual technology. Featured games include the highly anticipated WAP title , exciting new evolutions of the fan-favorite Dynamite Pop!™ games. IGT will also premiere the Everi Class II game on the cabinet. New spins on Wheel of Fortune Slots: IGT will continue the 30 th anniversary celebration for Wheel of Fortune Slots with the recently released Wheel of Fortune Cash on Reels™ multi-level progressive ("MLP") game on the RISE55™ cabinet and the mega-sized Wheel of Fortune Cash Machine™ game on the MegaTower™ Rise cabinet. IGT will also qualify customers to participate in its "Spin and Sail Cruise" promotion, which enables operators to award players the chance to compete in a $1 million prize pool slot tournament aboard the Carnival Jubilee ® .

IGT will continue the 30 anniversary celebration for Slots with the recently released multi-level progressive ("MLP") game on the cabinet and the mega-sized game on the cabinet. IGT will also qualify customers to participate in its "Spin and Sail Cruise" promotion, which enables operators to award players the chance to compete in a $1 million prize pool slot tournament aboard the Carnival Jubilee . Chart-topping core content across stepper and video slots: in the Class III stepper category, IGT will spotlight brand evolution Multiplier Fiesta Red Hot Tamales on the DiamondRS™ cabinet and Double Black Diamond Deluxe™ on the Everi Player Classic Premiere™ cabinet. In core video, IGT will provide demonstrations of Mummy Link™, King Khufu™ and Stink Link™ on the RISE32™ cabinet, and Magic Rockets™ on the RISE55 cabinets. These new games have all delivered strong early performance.

in the Class III stepper category, IGT will spotlight brand evolution on the cabinet and on the Everi cabinet. In core video, IGT will provide demonstrations of and on the cabinet, and on the cabinets. These new games have all delivered strong early performance. Systems and FinTech solutions that drive convenience, efficiency and frictionless funding: the IGT ADVANTAGE™ X casino management system ("CMS") will anchor the Company's systems showcase, featuring new player-convenience apps and flexible funding modules. Everi FinTech solutions such as BeOn Pay2Game, FlexFactor, and BitLine bring frictionless, cashless funding to tribal gaming venues. Everi RegTech, loyalty and anti-money laundering ("AML") solutions will also be displayed via the Everi Digital Neighborhood.

IGT will also present a variety of video poker, electronic table games ("ETG") and CDS games at IGA. For more information on IGT's IGA portfolio visit www.igt.com/IGA or follow #IGTxIGA26 on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (775) 448-0257

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