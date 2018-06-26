IGT Secures Multi-Product Systems and Games Agreement with Ocean Resort Casino

IGT Advantage will connect more than 1,900 slot games at Ocean Resort Casino, and will be complemented by a range of other IGT systems solutions. Ocean Resort Casino will utilize IGT's Service Window for in-display player communications, the Random Riches® and Carded Lucky Coin bonuses for exciting player promotions, and IGT's Mobile Host, Mobile Dashboard and Mobile Notifier systems technologies for agile operations and excellent customer service.

"Creating a highly personalized loyalty program and a gaming floor that includes the industry's most in-demand games for our Ocean Premier loyalty members are top priorities for Ocean Resort Casino," said Frank Leone, Ocean Resort Casino CEO. "We are confident that the combination of IGT games and systems solutions that we've deployed will position us to drive play while efficiently operating our world-class gaming floor."

"By combining proven IGT games such as Fort Knox and Wheel of Fortune video slots with our IGT Advantage, bonusing apps and mobile systems innovations, our customers at Ocean Resort Casino are well-positioned to offer their casino guests exceptional customer experiences with real-time loyalty rewards on cutting-edge games and hardware," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Commercial Officer, Gaming.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

