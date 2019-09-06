IGT Selected by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation to Supply Innovative Lottery Products and Services

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), signed a seven-year contract with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation to provide it with a draw-based central system, lottery terminals, and additional services. IGT signed an additional seven-year contract to supply the production of instant tickets, secure warehousing, and distribution of games. IGT was selected as the preferred bidder for both contracts following the State's competitive procurement. The two contracts have commenced and allow for up to three one-year extensions. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is expected to sell the first ticket no later than December 1, 2019.

"IGT's experience with providing leading technology, solutions, and services to startup lotteries is unparalleled, having helped 10 lotteries successfully begin their businesses in the U.S. since 1990. IGT will leverage our decades of experience and industry insights to help drive the success of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, and to introduce compelling lottery entertainment throughout the State," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "IGT is committed to supporting the Lottery's short and long-term growth objectives by providing customized, high-performing back-office systems, tools that foster retailer and player engagement, strategic instant ticket development and production, and technology, games, and marketing support that establishes the Lottery as a reputable brand."

"We are thrilled to have IGT on board with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation," said Tom Shaheen, Mississippi Lottery Corporation President. "We look forward to partnering with them in our effort as we pursue our mission of raising funds for roads and bridges throughout Mississippi."

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation will receive IGT's Aurora Platform and Retailer Pro, IGT's fastest and most innovative retailer-friendly draw-based lottery terminal. IGT's Retail Digital Media advertising display solution will be provided to stimulate brand awareness, winner awareness, and player recognition of jackpots and game activities, directly at the point-of-sale. The Lottery will leverage IGT's self-service point-of-sale devices including a combination of the GameTouch™ 28 vending machine for players to purchase instant tickets and the GameTouch™ 20 compact vending machine.

As part of the instant ticket contract, IGT will implement its complete instant game supply chain solution, Instant Advantage™, which includes a tailored and strategic approach to the way IGT will design and print instant ticket games for the Lottery. Secure warehousing and distribution of instant tickets to lottery retailers will also be provided.

IGT will also deliver marketing support, field services, primary and back up data centers, call center operations, software support, and retailer training.

IGT has maintained a presence in Mississippi since 1992 through its gaming operation and helped open the first casino in the State. Along with hiring new employees from Mississippi, IGT will open a local office and a warehouse in the Greater Jackson area near the Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters to ensure collaboration, maximize efficiency, and address opportunities.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that financial performance of the Company for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of the Company, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2019 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE IGT

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

