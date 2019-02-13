IGT Signs 10-Year Contract with TIPOS in Slovakia to Provide Aurora™ Platform, Lottery Retailer Terminals, and Services

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary IGT Global Services Limited (hereinafter "IGT") has signed an agreement with TIPOS a.s., the government-owned lottery in Slovakia, to deliver a variety of new lottery technology, as well as ongoing lottery-related services. The agreement, which is the result of a competitive procurement process in which IGT was the incumbent, is for an initial term of 10 years with a provision for one or more extensions totaling up to five years thereafter. TIPOS has been a valued IGT customer for over 25 years.

"IGT's expertise and technology innovations will provide TIPOS with the flexibility and power it needs to effectively manage and grow the lottery," said TIPOS CEO Jan Barczi. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with IGT to enhance funding for important causes in Slovakia over the coming decade."

"This agreement represents an exciting new era in the long-term relationship between IGT and TIPOS," said Declan Harkin, IGT Senior Vice President & COO, International. "TIPOS will benefit from IGT's latest lottery solutions, including our core lottery platform Aurora™, our Open Retail terminal platform, and Retailer Pro, IGT's next-generation retailer terminal. In addition to providing exceptional performance and reliability, Aurora's business features and functions will enable long-term innovation and growth for TIPOS and their expanding customer base, ultimately increasing revenues to good causes."

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT will provide TIPOS with a new lottery central system, retailer terminals, associated software and peripherals, as well non-lottery software and services such as prepaid mobile phone top-ups and event ticketing for sports and cultural events.

The solution, scheduled for deployment in early 2020, includes IGT's Aurora central system, the Open Retail software terminal system, and 3,400 Retailer Pro terminals and Printer Pro printers. IGT will also continue to provide ongoing services to TIPOS including central system/terminal installation and maintenance; warehousing; retailer training and hotline/data center management and operation; a communications system; field services; and consumables distribution.

In addition, IGT will provide TIPOS with a full range of marketing consultancy services including game portfolio development; marketing programs to drive same store sales growth; provision of data analytics and market research support; and retailer network development programs.

The Aurora core lottery system is a suite of open and agile components designed to drive lottery innovation and profitability. IGT's Open Retail software terminal system features new software architecture that improves time-to-market and lowers the cost of ownership, supporting any connected device that has a web browser or a native downloadable app. The Retailer Pro terminal provides a high-performance point-of-sale (POS) terminal solution for mid- to high-volume lottery retailers.

IGT has provided lottery and instant ticket equipment and services to TIPOS since 1993. Proceeds from TIPOS are transferred to the state's General Fund and support a variety of good causes, including education and sports.

