Iguana Investments And The Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce The Cordish Companies As A Development Partner For $2.5 Billion World-Class, Mixed-Use District In Downtown Jacksonville Sports Complex

The development will create a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood dedicated to bringing first-class amenities and experiences together 365 days a year just feet away from EverBank Field, Daily's Place, Veterans Memorial Arena and the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Developed in partnership with internationally-acclaimed Beyer Blinder Belle, the master development plan could eventually span 4.25 million square feet of best-in-class dining, entertainment, retail, office, hotels and luxury residential living.

"The Cordish Companies understand the challenges and, therefore, the opportunities in reimaging downtown districts and entertainment complexes throughout the country," said Jaguars Owner Shad Khan. "There are many qualities that make Cordish our choice in Jacksonville, but one in particular is the company's ability to customize and tailor its approach to the property it will develop while being very mindful of the community it will serve. The first phase of this development will be key, and we do not think we could have chosen a better partner."

A fourth generation, family-owned company and one of the largest and most respected developers worldwide, The Cordish Companies arrives in Northeast Florida as leaders in urban renewal, having been awarded seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence in revitalizing urban cores. Welcoming over 50 million annual visitors, Cordish developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations in the country. The Cordish Companies has become a market leader in sports-anchored, mixed-use developments, partnering with many of the country's leading professional sports franchises and media companies including the St. Louis Cardinals, FOX Sports, Philadelphia Flyers, Comcast-Spectacor, NBC Sports, Professional Bull Riders, Sporting KC and most recently the Texas Rangers in the heart of the Arlington Texas Entertainment District.

"It is an honor to have been selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Iguana Investments as their development partner in this dynamic vision for the Jacksonville Sports Complex," stated Blake Cordish, Vice President of The Cordish Companies. "We are committed to delivering a transformational world-class project that will create thousands of new jobs, attract millions of new visitors to the region, and play an important role in the revitalization of downtown Jacksonville."

About Iguana Investments

Iguana Investments Florida, LLC is an affiliate of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a special purpose entity selected to act as the master developer of the City of Jacksonville-owned riverfront property known as the Shipyards and Metropolitan Park properties. Iguana is a part of a multi-billion dollar international conglomerate led by Mr. Shad Khan. Included in this conglomerate is the NFL franchise Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars' home at EverBank Field is adjacent to this property and is a major part of the Sports, Entertainment and Convention District in the Downtown Master Plan. Also included in this conglomerate is Bold Events, operator of the amphitheater known as Daily's Place.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

