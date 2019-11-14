iHerb Enhances Korean Customer Experience with 11STREET Partnership

iHerb, the largest U.S. distributor of natural health products with a presence in over 150 countries, will work with 11STREET to develop private label products and drive a joint marketing venture that will empower millions of shoppers with more choices and improved convenience. iHerb's commitment to quality and transparency is substantiated by the distributor's climate-controlled warehouses, close monitoring of expiration and best-by dates, fast delivery, and premium-grade products. All products bound to Korea are currently routed through a state-of-the-art, California-based distribution center; and the partnership with 11STREET will serve as a bridge to a growing Korean customer base.

"iHerb is looking forward to expanding its business in our core market, Korea, by partnering with Korea's largest open market company," said iHerb President Emun Zabihi. "Together we will be able to provide exceptional benefits to our consumers by combining iHerb's competitiveness on fast delivery and quality with 11STREET's convenient shopping experience."

For over two decades, iHerb has been a trusted supplier of quality supplements and vitamins, herbs and homeopathy, and sports nutrition products to millions of customers across the world. Learn more at https://www.iherb.com.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest U.S.-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate-controlled warehouses to customers in over 150 countries. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com.

About 11STREET: 11STREET is Korea's leading open-market platform and now is creating a new shopping paradigm. 11STREET is a global shopping portal service provided by Korea's leading shopping portal company '11Street Co., Ltd.' As a Next-Commerce leader, we pride ourselves on our leadership in the industry earned through innovation and deep-changes that empower us to provide both our customers and sellers with faster and more convenient shopping experiences. With our years of experience and accumulated expertise in E-commerce and the new-wave of cross-border E-commerce, we present to our valued customers across the globe the Best Way to K-Shopping - our newly launched 11STREET Global.

SOURCE iHerb

Related Links

https://www.iherb.com

