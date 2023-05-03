iiPay Shortlisted for Global Payroll Supplier of the Year by the Global Payroll Association

LONDON and DALLAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iiPay, a leading provider of cloud-based global payroll software solutions, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Global Payroll Supplier of the Year 2023 award. The award, which recognizes excellence in global payroll services, is presented by the Global Payroll Association (GPA), an independent professional body for the payroll industry.

"iiPay is thrilled to be shortlisted for the Global Payroll Supplier of the Year 2023 award," said Curtis Holmes, CEO of iiPay. "This recognition underscores iiPay's unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional client experience and delivering innovative, reliable, and compliant payroll solutions for our clients around the world. Our team works tirelessly to ensure that our clients' payroll processes are accurate, efficient, and secure, and we are honoured to be recognized by our peers in the industry for our contribution and dedication to client success."

The Global Payroll Supplier of the Year 2023 award recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence in global payroll services, including compliance, accuracy, innovation, customer service, and value proposition. The award is judged by a panel of experts from the payroll industry, who assess each company based on a set of rigorous criteria. iiPay was previously recognized as Global Payroll Supplier of the Year in 2020.

iiPay's global expertise, coupled with their advanced payroll technology platform has supported iiPay in achieving total sales growth of 400 percent since 2016. This growth rate is a direct result of continued focus on strong partnerships with its existing clients, new client wins at a rapid pace, and a talented team committed to building trusted partnerships.

"The Global Payroll Awards offer an annual opportunity to spotlight, celebrate and reward excellence within our remarkable worldwide community of payroll professionals. The Awards ceremony for 2023 takes place next month and we would like to congratulate the outstanding organisations and individuals who have been shortlisted. Well done to you all, see you on 8th June in Edinburgh!" said Melanie Pizzey, CEO of the Global Payroll Association.

About iiPay:

iiPay leverages its' innovative, cloud-based software technology offering clients an exceptional payroll experience in more than 170 countries. iiPay's solution empowers Payroll, HR, and Finance professionals with advanced data management, analytics, business intelligence, and reporting across all global payroll at any time. iiPay's relentless focus on the client experience reflects the vision of the company to simplify global payroll – For Business. For People.

