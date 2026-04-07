IIT2026 CONFERENCE BRINGS GLOBAL THOUGHT LEADERS TO LONG BEACH

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IIT2026 Global Conference is bringing together top minds in leading industries from the U.S. and India, from April 22-25 this year at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Join us at a spectacular waterfront venue to hear about the trends and future of AI in our globally connected world. The three-day event features four tracks including AI, Investment, Healthcare and Global Connections.

Here's what to expect:

Keynotes from Jay Chaudhry, Sadhguru, Guy Kawasaki, Jeetu Patel , etc;

, etc; Hear from top business leaders: Open AI, AMD, CVS C-suite, as well as execs from Boeing, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Google, AbbVie, Adani Group , etc.;

C-suite, as well as execs from , etc.; Golf where Sadhguru will be playing all 18 holes

will be playing all 18 holes NVIDIA and Go-To-Market Strategy workshops;

A Youth innovation camp (bring your kids and teens);

And don't miss the megastar entertainment lineup of Shankar Ehsan Loy, Amjad Ali Khan, Guitar Prasanna, Omi Vaidya, Amit Tandon and Varun Grover.

"This year's conference stands as a testament to the enduring strength, global influence, and unity of the community. We are thrilled to bring together this extraordinary lineup of business leaders, innovators, and entertainers, creating an inspiring experience accessible to all who wish to attend," said Shashi Tripathi, Chair of IIT2026.

"You don't have to be an IITan to attend. We are looking forward to reuniting batchmates, enjoying the wise words of Sadhguru, and sharing and growing our networks with all who want to participate. There is a little something for everyone."

More details including the registration on the website: www.iit2026.org

About IIT:

The Indian Institutes of Technology, India's premiere education institution, is celebrating 75 years. IIT is spread across 23 campuses and is known for contributing to the largest pipeline of Indian-origin tech professionals in the U.S. today.

SOURCE IIT2026