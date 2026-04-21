IIT2026 CONFERENCE BRINGS LA AREA ECONOMY INTO FOCUS

Keynotes featuring Long Beach Mayor and CEOs of LAX, Port of Long Beach and LA Metro

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IIT2026 Global Conference is bringing together the greater Los Angeles area's biggest business and political leaders from April 22-25 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

An opening keynote address on Thursday, April 23 at 8:30am PT will feature Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

A grand keynote panel on Friday, April 24, at 9am PT will feature three key LA area CEOs:

John Ackerman, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports (LAX, VNY)

Noel Hacegaba, CEO of Port of Long Beach

Stephanie Wiggins, CEO of LA Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro)

LAX notably is undergoing a $30 billion improvement to prepare for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics in 2028. LA Metro, meanwhile, is undergoing an expansion slated to generate $22.5 billion in economic output.

Long Beach Port is home to 15% of all shipping containers handled in the U.S., and contributes more than $300 billion annually to the U.S. GDP.

"As one of the nation's busiest seaports moving consumer goods all over the world, the Port of Long Beach is a vital part of the world economy. How we enhance that global connection will be key in the coming years as we become the Port of the Future," Hacegaba said.

The area has also been preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting matches in LA's SoFi stadium.

"The upcoming major sporting events will spotlight the strength, resilience, and global influence of one of the world's largest economic engines," said Shashi Tripathi, Chair of IIT2026.

"While the conference will explore the frontiers of AI, technology, and finance, a distinguished panel, set against the backdrop of the iconic waterfront Long Beach Convention Center, underscores a deeper narrative: Los Angeles is not just a regional powerhouse, but a critical gateway shaping global commerce, infrastructure, and innovation."

More details including the registration on the website: www.iit2026.org

Media interested in attending can register at: https://www.iit2026.org/media

About IIT:

The Indian Institutes of Technology, India's premiere education institution, is celebrating 75 years. IIT is spread across 23 campuses and is known for contributing to the largest pipeline of Indian-origin tech professionals in the U.S. today.

SOURCE IIT2026