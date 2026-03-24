IIT2026 GLOBAL CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES SADHGURU AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The IIT2026 Global Conference will convene leading thinkers, innovators, and industry pioneers from the U.S. and India from April 22–25 at the Long Beach Convention Center, creating a dynamic platform for dialogue at the intersection of technology, leadership, and human potential.

A highlight of this year's conference is the participation of the Isha Foundation and Sadhguru, who will be prominently featured across multiple sessions. The program will include immersive mornings of yoga and meditation, and the conference will kick off with the opening keynote address entitled "Technologies for Wellbeing: Tapping the Inner Potential."

Sadhguru will explore the critical balance between technological advancement and inner well-being. "Today, human beings have the necessary capabilities, resources, and technologies to address every issue on the planet. The only thing that's missing is inclusive consciousness," he says.

His message resonates deeply in a time when society is empowered by technology like never before, while grappling with wellness, longevity, and meaningful human connection. "If we want humanity to enjoy the fruits of science and technology rather than using them to destroy the entire planet, the most important thing that needs to be done right now is raising human consciousness," he says.

Shashi Tripathi, Chairman of IIT2026, says this year's conference offers value beyond business as usual.

"The IIT2026 Conference is not just about innovation in technology, it is about elevating human potential alongside it," Tripathi said. "As AI reshapes industries and societies, we must equally invest in consciousness, ethics, and the inner dimension that defines us as human beings."

The keynote will set the tone for three days of forward-looking discussions spanning artificial intelligence, finance, healthcare, and global collaboration. While the conference is hosted by IIT, the event and all programs are open to everyone. The conference will feature distinguished leaders from some of the world's most influential organizations, including NVIDIA, OpenAI, Microsoft, Boeing, and CVS Health.

Find more details and to register, please visit: https://www.iit2026.org

Here are some key events to look forward to:

Golf Event: April 22

Keynote Address: April 23

Yoga Mornings: April 23, 24 and 25th

About IIT:

The Indian Institutes of Technology, India's premiere education institution, is celebrating 75 years. IIT, with 23 campuses across India and an alumni base exceeding 300,000 worldwide and 50,000 in the US, has become one of the most influential talent engines in the US. IIT graduates represent a substantial share of Indian-origin leaders in the United States.

SOURCE IIT2026