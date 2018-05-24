IKEA Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product: SLADDA bicycles

Hazard: The bicycle belt can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page, then on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,900 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves IKEA 26 inch and 28 inch SLADDA bicycles. The recalled bicycles are a light grey and have an aluminum frame. IKEA is printed at the bottom of the seat tube near the crank. The article number is printed on a sticker at the bottom of the down tube.

Model Article Number SLADDA 26" 303.267.28 SLADDA 28" 603.267.36

Incidents/Injuries: None reported in the U.S.

Sold At: Exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2016 through January 2018 for between $400 and $500.

Importer: IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Distributor: IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66834r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

