IKEA Recalls Infant Bibs Due to Choking Hazard
Oct 08, 2019, 13:27 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/IKEA-Recalls-Infant-Bibs-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: MATVRÅ Infant Bibs
Hazard: The snap on the bibs can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bibs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.
Consumer Contact:
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 7,000
Description:
This recall involves the MATVRÅ bibs for infants sold in a two pack with one blue and one red bib with a snap at the back of the neck. The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots. MATVRA, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm received two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching. Neither incident occurred in the United States. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2019 through September 2019 for about $2.
Importer: IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
Distributor: IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
Manufactured in: Vietnam
Footer
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
Recall Number: 20-008
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Share this article