WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/IKEA-Recalls-Infant-Bibs-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: MATVRÅ Infant Bibs

Hazard: The snap on the bibs can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bibs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 7,000

Description:

This recall involves the MATVRÅ bibs for infants sold in a two pack with one blue and one red bib with a snap at the back of the neck. The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots. MATVRA, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm received two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching. Neither incident occurred in the United States. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2019 through September 2019 for about $2.

Importer: IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Distributor: IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Manufactured in: Vietnam

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Recall Number: 20-008

