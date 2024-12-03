IKEA U.S. BRINGS 'SLEEPEASY' POP-UP EVENT TO MIAMI ART WEEK 2024, SHOWCASING NEW INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR BETTER SLEEP

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IKEA U.S. announces its return to Miami Art Week with its experiential pop-up event, The IKEA Sleepeasy . The public is invited to attend this event and journey through the IKEA six sleep essentials – comfort, light, temperature, sound, air quality, and decluttering – through hands-on, engaging moments to inspire the many to get better sleep. This is the brand's second installation at Miami Art Week, following last year's debut with IKEA Open House Miami.

The IKEA Sleepeasy Immersive Experience in Miami

"At IKEA, we're committed to helping everyone discover their unique sleep solutions," said Paul Anderson, IKEA U.S. Home Furnishing and Retail Design Leader. "With The IKEA Sleepeasy, we aim to bring a sense of fun back to sleep, especially in a city famous for its vibrant nightlife."

Building on its legacy as experts in Scandinavian design, IKEA U.S. will launch the second iteration of the IKEA Style Guide at Miami Art Week. With its debut in 2024, the IKEA Style Guide was developed to help the many create comfortable and beautiful homes rooted in real-life experiences. Two distinct styles are highlighted for 2025: Moody Modernism and Sunny Scandinavian, which are sure to add a vibrant feeling in the home. Alongside the launch of the 2025 IKEA Style Guide, IKEA U.S. will also announce its upcoming color of the year.

"The IKEA Sleepeasy and content like the IKEA Style Guide bring our fully styled in-store showrooms to life, both physically and digitally," said Abbey Stark, IKEA U.S. Home Furnishing Direction Leader. "They provide interactive inspiration, showing that IKEA is the go-to destination for all your sleep solutions at an affordable price."

To further understand the needs of the many, IKEA is partnering with the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) to uncover new insights about how Americans are sleeping and what's keeping them up at night. Debuting in early 2025, the survey will shine a light on sleep practices and their effects on life at home. IKEA U.S. will host a panel discussion with NSF on Friday, December 6, at 1 PM to share a preview of the key findings from their collaborative research. Panelists are John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation, Tania Moreira, IKEA U.S. Bedroom Business Manager, and Lemya Osman, IKEA U.S. Home Furnishing Direction Leader.

Guests attending the event will experience new IKEA products for each sleep essential, including the VÅGSTRANDA mattress that boasts technology to adjust to your body, the GULLABERG chest of drawers with Anchor & Unlock capabilities, and the limited-edition SANELA comforter set.

The IKEA Sleepeasy, located at 391 NW 24th Street Miami, FL, will be open to the public Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy daily events, such as live art demonstrations, a headphones-only disco party, giveaways and more. No entry fees or reservation fees are required for this family-friendly event. For more information, visit ikea-usa.com/Sleepeasy .

