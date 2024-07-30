IKEA U.S. Launches Immersive Sleepeasy Experience in NYC with New Sleep Range

New Pop-up Attraction Introduces the Six IKEA Sleep Essentials to Help Improve Sleep

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IKEA U.S. announces the debut of The IKEA Sleepeasy, an immersive experience showcasing the new range of affordable products and solutions to enable better sleep. For two weekends in August, the furniture brand's interactive exhibition will walk its New York visitors through the six sleep essentials – comfort, light, temperature, sound, air quality and decluttering – that contribute to better sleep.

The IKEA Sleepeasy Immersive Experience in NYC

The IKEA Sleepeasy is a one-of-a-kind pop-up event that offers a playful twist on the speakeasy concept. Guests will enter through a hidden door found inside of a reimagined Swedish bodega. Inside the attraction features larger-than-life interactive experiences, which highlight the six sleep essentials. As guests journey through this immersive, multi-level exhibit throughout the weekend, they can enjoy live music, headphones only discos, IKEA food and other Instagrammable moments.

"With the support of our extensive life at home research and studies, IKEA offers a complete range of products to help people improve their sleep quality. The products correlate with each of the six sleep essentials and vary based on individual needs," said Tania Moreira, Bedroom Business Manager at IKEA U.S. "The IKEA Sleepeasy is a fun way to showcase how they can sleep better with affordable and quality products."

This special event also kicks off the launch of a new range of affordable complete sleep products and solutions. The new products focus on comfort, convenience, quality, and sustainability. Included in the new range are mattresses, comforters, temperature regulating bedding, air purifiers and more.

The IKEA Sleepeasy, located in SoHo at 51 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10012, is open to the public. The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 11 and Thursday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 18. Hours of operation are Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No entry fees or reservation fees are required for this family friendly event. For more information, visit ikea-usa.com/Sleepeasy .

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 50 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com , @IKEAUSANews , @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and Pinterest .

SOURCE IKEA U.S.