ILHA Webinar Series Continues with "How Luxury Hotels Prepare for The Recovery"

Hosted by Multimedia Care , the webinar was moderated by Brett Hochberg, Associate, Paul Hastings LLP and included Romy Bhojwani, Senior Vice President and Head of Hospitality Asset Management, Brookfield; Sara Glenn, Senior Vice President of Operations, Canada, Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, Accor; Matt Arrants, Executive Vice President, Pinnacle Advisory Group; and Paul Arnold, Vice President Development, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

Some of the webinar's discussion topics included the nature of the recovery, what owners and operators should be doing to prepare, medium and long-term implications of COVID-19, what markets are going to come back first, operational changes that will be permanent and how brands are going to evolve coming out of the crisis.

Speakers agreed that there has been an increase in leisure travel and drive in leisure destinations due to the increasing number of people getting vaccinated. Paul Arnold of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts noted that bookings are on the rise for the second half of this year and continuing into 2022 for leisure travel and weddings.

Sara Glenn of Accor believes that things will progress segment by segment. From the operations point of view, the key is cleanliness, care and consistency. Delivering on promises, providing outstanding service, hiring exceptional staff, and the fundamental building blocks are all essential going through recovery and post-recovery as well.

Romy Bhojwani of Brookfield felt that certain trends coming out of the pandemic will continue into the future. He also noted that there has been an uptick in preference for outdoor related experiences. The focus on health, wellness and unique experiences will also continue to be trends in the future. Romy predicts leisure travel will be the first to bounce back, then business, small groups followed by large groups.

All agreed that the future of luxury hotels will have to depend on the fundamentals which will continue to stay the same, such as great hospitality, food and beverage offerings, unique experiences and high-tech contactless technology.

The COVID-19 crisis has offered an opportunity to restructure your business so that it is more efficient and profitable in the long term, with strong leadership practices and forging great relationships with your hotel staff, guests and vendors. This is essential to adopting sustainable practices that are here to stay.

