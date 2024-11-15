ILHA's INSPIRE Conference Set to Ignite Luxury Hospitality Innovation: Industry Leaders Converge in Las Vegas for 2025 Trends and Networking

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is excited to announce that its INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference, set for December 4-5, 2024, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, is poised to be an unprecedented success. With excellent attendance figures and a star-studded lineup of industry leaders, the event promises to be the ultimate gathering for luxury hospitality professionals seeking to prepare for the challenges and opportunities of 2025.

ILHA INSPIRE conference panel

The INSPIRE conference has quickly become the go-to event for owners, investors, developers, and leaders across operations, technology, sales, and marketing in the luxury hospitality sector. Attendees can expect a comprehensive snapshot of everything they need to know for the coming year, all while enjoying unparalleled networking opportunities, cocktail receptions, and the chance to forge valuable business deals.

Conference Highlights:

Barak Hirschowitz, President of the International Luxury Hotel Association, comments on the event: "The INSPIRE conference is set to be our most dynamic and informative event yet. With our carefully curated sessions and unmatched networking opportunities, attendees will leave with the knowledge and connections they need to thrive in 2025 and beyond."

The conference kicks off with a vibrant welcome reception, setting the stage for two days of insightful discussions, valuable connections, and fun. Attendees can look forward to meeting old friends, making new connections, and preparing for the future of luxury hospitality in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation that will shape the luxury hospitality industry in 2025. Register now for the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference and secure your place at the forefront of industry innovation.

For more information and to register, visit the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference website at inspire.ilha.org

