Iliza Shlesinger Takes Over Jeep® Dealership to Sell the New 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer in Online Comedy Film From Jody Hill

Comedian and Jeep® Chief Family Officer Iliza Shlesinger takes the Grand Wagoneer and potential buyers for a ride in new television and social media campaign launching today

Shlesinger starred in the social media award-winning video, "Family SUV," for the Jeep brand last year, pitching herself to help sell the new Grand Wagoneer as the "best car to have s*x in"

New "The Real Deal … ership" marketing and advertising campaign debuts across television today with a 30-second commercial; longer-form video launches across the Jeep brand's social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok

Campaign is directed by Jody Hill ("Righteous Gemstones," "Eastbound & Down")

The new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, starting under $66,000, is rugged, refined and roomy

Following the success of the Jeep® Grand Wagoneer "Family SUV" online reveal video starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger late last year, Jeep puts the comedian to work as the brand's "chief family officer" in its new marketing effort for the new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

In the new campaign, "The Real Deal...ership," Shlesinger undertakes training on a Jeep dealership floor to get to better know the 2026 Grand Wagoneer's capabilities and its customers, climbing into the driver's seat to take them through test drives of the Grand Wagoneer that sometimes veer wildly off-road. Cameos include "hunky husband" and Jeep brand executive from the award-winning "Family SUV" campaign.

"The Real Deal … ership" launches with a 30-second spot for television and a long-form video across the Jeep brand's social media channels.

"Everyone loves a good sequel, especially me, if I'm the one starring in it," said Shlesinger. "Also, surprisingly, I was told I wasn't hired as just 'another pretty face,' and that I needed to get to work as the Jeep brand's chief family officer or they'd take away my company car."

"'Family SUV' with Iliza cut through the noise using humor, innuendo and a controlled step outside Jeep brand's traditional brand lane to give the Grand Wagoneer its own identity while showcasing the premium SUV's class-defining features," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "Given the overwhelming response to the award-winning reveal film, bringing Iliza back was the obvious next chapter in the retelling of the new Grand Wagoneer's story."

"The 2026 Grand Wagoneer is arriving at dealerships now, starting below $66,000 for best-in-class strengths like standout second-row legroom, 10,000 pounds of max towing and standard 420 horsepower," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "As our chief family officer knows well, the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the real deal, bringing serious capability and fun for the whole family, proving once again that the Jeep brand knows how to raise the bar for American-made, full-size SUVs."

Shlesinger starred in the award-winning "Family SUV," one of the Jeep brand's most talked about social media campaigns last year. Shlesinger pitched herself as the brand's CFO, or chief family officer, although she had other ideas for the acronym, one that called attention to the family-friendly roominess, interior comforts and safety features of the Grand Wagoneer in a very unexpected way.

Shlesinger, one of the world's premier female comedians, is known for her sharp wit and standup comedy that includes insightful commentary on relationships, motherhood and society. Shlesinger's most recent special "Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal" premiered last year, and she is currently on her "Iliza! Live World Tour."

The Jeep brand's "The Real Deal … ership" marketing campaign was created in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive. Campaign is directed by Jody Hill ("Righteous Gemstones," "Eastbound & Down").

The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ushers in a new era of refinement, capability and model clarity for the flagship SUV from the Jeep brand, providing customers with an elevated large SUV that's more approachable than ever before, starting under $66,000. With Jeep brand badging, powerful powertrains, including an America first for an SUV range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) application (late availability), an elevated exterior design and an accessible family-friendly price point, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer sets a new benchmark for the American-manufactured SUV.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis