Illinois American Water Announces Launch of 2026 American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment Grant Program

BELLEVILLE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water is thrilled to announce the launch of the American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program. The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects.

"The Gateway Region YMCA is so grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation for awarding us this grant [in 2025]," stated Erin Abercrombie, District Vice President, Gateway Region YMCA. "Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in children younger than 14. These funds allowed us to provide lessons to 75 youth, who were non- or beginning swimmers, as well as free Safety Around Water programs that educate community members on the role they play in increasing water safety. Through this program, we are building confidence in the water and skills that last a lifetime."

In 2025, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded a combined total of $1.7 million to 80 organizations in 12 states, supporting organizations located in communities served by American Water, including 11 Illinois-based organizations:

Alton Educational Foundation – To support the Alton Watershed Academy providing students with immersive experiences and educational opportunities surrounding regional watershed.

– To support the Alton Watershed Academy providing students with immersive experiences and educational opportunities surrounding regional watershed. Belleville Public Schools District 118 Education Foundation – To support a Monarch Butterfly Conservation Project for students.

– To support a Monarch Butterfly Conservation Project for students. Champaign County Environmental Stewards – To support a residential tire collection.

– To support a residential tire collection. Gateway Region YMCA – To support water safety education for at-risk youth in St. Clair County.

– To support water safety education for at-risk youth in St. Clair County. Greater Peoria Family YMCA – To support the YMCA Camp Big Hollow Day Camps for elementary-aged students.

– To support the YMCA Camp Big Hollow Day Camps for elementary-aged students. Heartlands Conservancy – To support the golf course retransformation promoting environmental education, water play, restoring biodiversity and habitat in Swansea.

– To support the golf course retransformation promoting environmental education, water play, restoring biodiversity and habitat in Swansea. Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation – To support the E-learning program which will extend the education and training capacity of RiverWatch community science across Illinois.

– To support the E-learning program which will extend the education and training capacity of RiverWatch community science across Illinois. Peoria Park District Foundation – To support the annual Illinois River Sweep which includes a river cleanup and related school outreach day.

– To support the annual Illinois River Sweep which includes a river cleanup and related school outreach day. Sola Gratia Farm – To support the K-12 agriculture education program in Urbana with a focus on watershed and water conservation.

– To support the K-12 agriculture education program in Urbana with a focus on watershed and water conservation. The Sinai Family Life Center – To support the community garden providing environmental and health education while improving biodiversity in Sauget.

– To support the community garden providing environmental and health education while improving biodiversity in Sauget. University of Illinois - Prairie Research Institute – To support the collection of long-term lake level data for water supply management and planning.

"At Illinois American Water, we're proud to support organizations that are protecting our water resources and strengthening the communities we serve," said Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water. "Through the American Water Charitable Foundation's Water and Environment Grant Program, we're helping local partners advance conservation, education and recreation initiatives that have a lasting impact for Illinois residents today and for generations to come."

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to launch its 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program, supporting impactful initiatives and programs across the nation, including those in communities served by Illinois American Water," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers communities to deepen their understanding of water education and conservation, while encouraging local organizations to actively engage in protecting this vital resource."

Applications will be accepted through March 6, 2026. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation, grant eligibility and how to apply here .

