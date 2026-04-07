Illinois American Water Offers Convenient Ways for Customers to Pay Their Bills

BELLEVILLE, Ill., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By signing up for MyWater, Illinois American Water's online portal, customers can log in quickly and securely to make bill payments and opt-in to Auto Pay. The company accepts a variety of payment methods to cater to its customers, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal.

"We recognize that customers have different needs and preferences when paying their bills," said Brian Eisenloeffel, Vice-President, Operations, Illinois American Water. "We provide several convenient payment methods for customers to choose from, as well as payment assistance for those who may be facing financial difficulties."

Customers who enroll in MyWater are also provided with customer account management, including the ability to receive emergency and non-emergency alerts by phone, email or text.

"Illinois American Water is dedicated to providing safe, clean and reliable drinking water and wastewater services to the communities we serve across Illinois, and to serving our customers with exceptional customer service," said Eisenloeffel.

Customers who set up a MyWater account:

May pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or PayPal Credit via MyWater. Customers may choose a one-time payment or set up Auto Pay.

Pay Automatically: Save time and postage by enrolling in our Auto Pay program and your bill will be paid on time, every time.

The company also offers additional bill payment options:

Pay By Mail : Send a check or money order along with the payment stub to the address provided on the bill. Please do not include cash, staples or paper clips.

: Send a check or money order along with the payment stub to the address provided on the bill. Please do not include cash, staples or paper clips. Pay In Person : Pay at one of the authorized payment locations. Visit our Billing & Payment Info webpage and select "Pay in Person" to find the nearest location.

: Pay at one of the authorized payment locations. Visit our Billing & Payment Info webpage and select "Pay in Person" to find the nearest location. Pay By Phone: Call 1-855-748-6066 to pay 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Have your account number ready to share.

Find all Illinois American Water payment options and additional details at Illinoisamwater.com > Customer Service & Billing > Billing & Payment Info.

For customers experiencing financial hardship, Illinois American Water offers customer assistance programs. For more information, including eligibility, how to enroll and contact information, visit illinoisamwater.com/customerassistance.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water