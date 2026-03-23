Illinois and Northwest Indiana Lawns Begin Spring Transition as Experts Recommend Slow-Release Nitrogen Fertilizer

CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As March temperatures gradually rise across Illinois and Northwest Indiana, lawns are beginning the natural transition out of winter dormancy. While many yards still appear pale or thin early in the season, lawn care experts at Dr. Green Services say proper fertilization can help turf recover more quickly once grass is ready to grow.

Dr. Green Services

According to turf professionals, one of the most important steps during this early spring period is applying a slow-release, high-nitrogen fertilizer. Nitrogen is the primary nutrient responsible for chlorophyll production, which gives grass its green color and fuels new growth.

Because cool-season grasses common throughout the Midwest — including Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass — rely heavily on nitrogen during spring growth, properly timed fertilization helps turf green up faster while encouraging stronger development.

Research on fertilizer programs consistently shows that slow-release nitrogen feeds lawns gradually, allowing grass plants to absorb nutrients over time rather than all at once. As a result, turf grows more evenly and develops healthier roots. Additional information explaining the differences between fertilizer types can be found in Dr. Green Services' guide to slow-release vs. quick-release fertilizer:

https://drgreenservices.com/slow-release-vs-quick-release-fertilizer/

"Early spring is when lawns begin shifting from dormancy to active growth," said Marc Harris, Operations Manager for the Chicago and Indiana regions at Dr. Green Services. "A slow-release nitrogen fertilizer provides nutrients right when turf becomes ready to grow."

In addition to improving color and growth, early nitrogen fertilization helps turf become thicker and more competitive. As grass fills in, it naturally limits the open space where weeds typically establish.

"When grass grows thicker in spring, weeds have fewer opportunities to take hold," Harris explained. "Encouraging new grass growth early helps lawns stay healthier throughout the season."

Timing remains essential. Lawn care professionals recommend fertilizing once soil temperatures approach the mid-50-degree range, which signals the beginning of active turf growth in the Midwest.

For homeowners across Illinois and Northwest Indiana, this early spring window represents a key opportunity to strengthen lawns before summer stress arrives. More information about the science of nitrogen fertilizer and how it supports turf development can be found here:

https://drgreenservices.com/nitrogen-fertilizer-science/

Research also shows that proper fertilization supports deeper grass root growth, which helps lawns withstand drought, heat, and seasonal stress later in the year. Additional details about this process are available here:

https://drgreenservices.com/grass-root-growth-science/

As lawn care season begins, experts say applying the right fertilizer at the right time can make a significant difference in how quickly turf greens up and how well it resists weeds throughout the growing season.

Contact:

Ryan Van Haastrecht

[email protected]

800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services