Supportive and Healing Events Unite Suicide Loss Survivors Across the US, Globally and Virtually Ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), one of the leading suicide research and prevention organizations in the U.S., will nurture community healing on International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Saturday, November 22 through "Survivor Day" events. AFSP welcomes survivors of suicide loss to participate in local events or virtually in the U.S. and across the globe. Find an event here. In 2024, nearly 7,000 people across the world participated in these events.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, established in 1999 and also known as "Survivor Day," is a day where survivors of suicide loss find connection, understanding and hope with those who have shared experiences. Each year AFSP sponsors virtual and in-person events nationwide, with nearly 300 taking place this year. Additionally, AFSP will host two virtual events streamed on Facebook and YouTube,

Survivor Day Live will take place on Saturday, November 22 at 7 p.m. EST and features a panel discussion on loss survivors' experiences and healing journeys.

"After losing my son to suicide, I remember the detective at the sheriff's office only being able to offer condolences, but that was all. I didn't know where to go from there," said Bubba Randall, AFSP Louisiana Chapter Board Chair and Survivor Day panelist. "In my volunteer work with AFSP, connecting with fellow suicide loss survivors allows me to assist those who have just lost someone in finding their own path to healing and remind loss survivors that they are not alone."

Día de Esperanza (Day of Hope) will take place on Friday, November 21 at 4 p.m. EST and features a Spanish language panel discussion on mental health and suicide loss in Hispanic and Latinx communities.

"Processing my grief took years after my brother passed, and it wasn't until I found AFSP that I felt I really was able to make true progress and channel my desire to help others going through this devastating experience," said Diana Santos, AFSP Westchester/Hudson Valley Chapter volunteer and Día de Esperanza panelist. "It was at a Día de Esperanza event where I found healing and the opportunity to make a difference as a volunteer."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

