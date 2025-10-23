Illinois Fertility Leader Accelerates Next Chapter of Innovation and Excellence in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility Illinois, formerly known as the Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR), proudly welcomes Dr. Courtney Murphy, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and fellowship-trained reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) specialist, to its physician team.

For more than two decades, Pinnacle Fertility Illinois has been a trusted destination for fertility treatment where advanced science meets compassionate, personalized care. As part of the Pinnacle Fertility network, the clinic continues to set the standard for patient-centered innovation and physician collaboration.

"I chose Pinnacle Fertility because it empowers me to provide the kind of care every patient deserves—personal, evidence-based, and supported by exceptional technology and teamwork," said Dr. Murphy. "Physicians and lab experts truly work together here, which allows us to continually advance outcomes and create a more seamless, supportive experience for our patients."

Dr. Murphy brings extensive expertise in IVF, fertility preservation, reproductive surgery, and third-party reproduction. She completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, one of the nation's top programs, following her OB/GYN residency at the University of Toledo, where she served as Academic Chief Resident.

She will begin seeing patients in early November, expanding access to advanced fertility care throughout the Chicagoland region. Appointments can now be scheduled at www.pinnaclefertility.com/schedule-a-consultation .

"Dr. Murphy represents the next generation of fertility medicine: highly skilled, compassionate, and collaborative," said Dr. David Cohen, Medical Director at Pinnacle Fertility Illinois. "Her decision to join our team reflects Pinnacle's growing reputation as the destination for physicians who want to innovate, share best practices, and deliver the highest standard of patient care."

Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, Inc., added, "Dr. Murphy's warmth, precision, and forward-thinking mindset align perfectly with Pinnacle's mission. We are building a physician-led network that unites brilliant minds, advanced laboratory capabilities, and compassionate care to elevate the fertility experience for both patients and providers. Dr. Murphy is exactly the kind of leader who brings that vision to life."

As part of the Pinnacle Fertility network, Illinois patients have access to national resources including state-of-the-art laboratory capabilities, integrated clinical data systems, and shared physician innovation boards. These resources are designed to improve outcomes and create a seamless, supportive experience from consultation to conception.

About Pinnacle Fertility Illinois

Pinnacle Fertility Illinois, formerly the Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR), is a leader in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility and has helped thousands of people realize their dream of parenthood for more than 20 years. Pinnacle Fertility Illinois is recognized for providing high-quality, comprehensive IVF treatments and remains committed to compassionate, personalized, and innovative fertility care for patients across five Illinois locations.

About Dr. Courtney Murphy

Dr. Courtney Murphy is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and fellowship-trained reproductive endocrinologist specializing in IVF, fertility preservation, reproductive surgery, and third-party reproduction. She completed her medical residency at the University of Toledo, where she served as Academic Chief Resident, and went on to complete her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine.

About Pinnacle Fertility, Inc.

Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. supports a premier network of physician-led fertility clinics committed to transforming dreams of parenthood into reality. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Pinnacle manages a nationwide network of more than 40 clinics and 17 state-of-the-art embryology labs. With a team of over 1,000 dedicated professionals, Pinnacle Fertility empowers individuals and couples to build the families they've always dreamed of.

