Illinois Institute of Technology, One of the Nation's Top STEM Schools, Joins Liaison's EngineeringCAS™

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, the leader in admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions for higher education, today announced that one of the nation's leading engineering institutions, Illinois Institute of Technology ("Illinois Tech") has joined EngineeringCAS™, the Centralized Application Service (CAS™) for engineering programs.

Founded in 1890, Illinois Tech is currently ranked #96 among all national universities (and #30 in the category of "best value schools") by US News & World Report. In 2018, Forbes classified it as one of the top-25 STEM schools in the country.

EngineeringCAS is Liaison's marketplace platform for graduate engineering programs that simplifies the application process for prospective students and admissions staff alike. By joining EngineeringCAS, Illinois Tech is now among more than 31,000 programs on 1,000 campuses using CAS technology and its complementary services to identify and surmount the challenge of filling classroom seats with "best-fit" students.

"As the recent Forbes and US News & World Report rankings make clear, Illinois Tech is at the vanguard of higher education in general and engineering education in particular," says Ron Hyman, Liaison's executive director of engineering education solutions. "Illinois Tech knew that participating in EngineeringCAS would give it better exposure to a greater number of students from across the country and around the world. That, in turn, will help accomplish the institution's goal of continuing to provide the best engineering education to the best engineering students, year in and year out."

"EngineeringCAS makes perfect sense for us because we don't want to be left behind," says Natacha DaPaola, Illinois Tech's dean of engineering who serves on the EngineeringCAS advisory board and as the chair of the Global Engineering Deans Council (GEDC). "Since GEDC introduced EngineeringCAS to our international engineering community in Fall 2018, it became clear that EngineeringCAS would soon become the tool of choice for students around the world to learn more about — and apply to — graduate programs in engineering. Innovation requires looking beyond what happens in the classroom. It also requires us to make sure that we have the best tools available to recruit and admit the students who will be tomorrow's engineering leaders. EngineeringCAS is definitely one of those tools."

"Illinois Tech chose EngineeringCAS because it is uniquely suited to help us achieve our goal of drawing from a larger, more diverse pool of qualified applicants," says Mike Gosz, vice president for enrollment at Illinois Tech. "Although we have a distinguished history of educating engineering professionals for more than 125 years, we know we can't rest on our laurels if we want to keep attracting and guiding the brightest minds in the country."

He continued: "As a school that places a high priority on providing internships and meaningful, ongoing career support for students, we immediately saw the far-reaching value in EngineeringCAS as it continues to develop. We can see this platform serving as a central place to gain a complete and continuously evolving picture of any student throughout their academic and professional career. Today EngineeringCAS gives us access to significantly more data about application and enrollment trends, which will allow us to make the right admissions decisions faster."

About Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois Institute of Technology, also known as Illinois Tech, is a private, technology-focused, research university offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, science, architecture, business, design, human sciences, applied technology and law. One of 21 institutions that comprise the Association of Independent Technological Universities (AITU), Illinois Tech offers exceptional preparation for professions that require technological sophistication, an innovative mindset and an entrepreneurial spirit. The university commitment to diversity is reflected in its policies and its global student enrollment.

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering ( EngineeringCAS ), graduate management education ( BusinessCAS ), graduate education ( GradCAS ), social work ( SocialWorkCAS ), psychology ( PSYCAS ) and architecture ( ArchCAS ).

SOURCE Liaison International

