Illinois Institute of Technology to Establish Trimble Technology Lab for Civil, Architectural, and Environmental Engineering

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Institute of Technology has received a gift from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to establish a state-of-the-art Technology Lab for the Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering's (CAEE) Construction Engineering and Management Program. The lab will expand the university's expertise in civil and environmental infrastructure, building construction field systems and project controls and collaboration.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in the Illinois Institute of Technology CAEE's Construction Engineering and Management Program hands-on experience with a wide breadth of Trimble solutions. Applications of these solutions include conceptual design, estimating, structural engineering and analysis, project management, and office-to-field solutions. Partnering with Trimble allows the Illinois Institute of Technology to integrate cutting-edge technology into its curricula, empowering graduates to rapidly transform how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed.

"Working with Dr. David Arditi, Illinois Tech's designated Trimble Technology Lab faculty champion, to establish this newest lab provides a thrilling new addition to our network of universities," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "This education and outreach program, currently spread across 10 countries, aims to support the next generation of influencers by actively integrating industry-leading Trimble solutions into higher education curricula and research programs, creating a new workforce equipped and empowered to 'Transform the Way the World Works.'"

"The Illinois Tech-Trimble collaboration makes it possible for the CAEE Department at Illinois Tech, Chicago's only tech-focused university, to harness the innovative tools and resources developed by Trimble. The aim is to accelerate students' understanding of how to use innovative equipment and processes in the engineering, construction, and management of building and civil projects," said Dr. David Arditi, professor of Civil and Architectural Engineering at Illinois Tech. "Trimble software and equipment will enable hands-on learning experiences for undergraduate and graduate students in civil, architectural, and construction engineering. Students in the College of Architecture will also benefit from this relationship by having access to the software and equipment provided."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading solutions such as the Trimble® XR10 HoloLens with hardhat, Trimble SiteVision™ augmented reality solution, 3D laser scanners, and Trimble total stations. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center, ProjectSight, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect™ collaboration platform, and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

"We are thrilled to bring the Trimble Technology Lab to our campus," said Brent Stephens, the chair of the CAEE department. "The hands-on experiences enabled by this gift will make an immediate and lasting impact on our students' education and careers."

"This incredible relationship with Trimble is to provide hands-on learning that has come to define the Illinois Tech experience," said Ernie Iseminger, vice president for Advancement at Illinois Tech. "Trimble's commitment is a powerful example of philanthropy that makes an extraordinary difference in the lives of our students, who then swiftly excel as members of our top-tier talent pool of workforce-ready graduates leading the next generation of engineers."

About Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois Institute of Technology, also known as Illinois Tech, is a private, technology-focused research university. Illinois Tech is the only university of its kind in Chicago, and its Chicago location offers students access to the world-class resources of a great global metropolis. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, computing, architecture, business, design, science and human sciences, and law. One of 23 institutions that comprise the Association of Independent Technological Universities, Illinois Tech provides an exceptional education centered on active learning. Illinois Tech uniquely prepares students to succeed in professions that require technological sophistication, an innovative mindset, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Visit: iit.edu

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

