Illinois Mutual Launches Simplified Issue Disability Income Insurance

Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company is excited to announce the launch of its new Simplified Issue Disability Income Insurance (SIDI) product. This offering is specifically tailored for those who need fast, affordable coverage without the complexity of lengthy underwriting processes.

Why Simplified Issue?

"SIDI is designed to give people the peace of mind they need — to know they are protected." Introducing: Personal Paycheck Power Simplified Issue Disability Income Insurance from Illinois Mutual.

SIDI replaces a portion of the customer's income if they get sick or injured and are unable to work. This insurance offers peace of mind that a monthly benefit will be provided while the policyowner is disabled, providing time to heal in the absence of a paycheck.

By simplifying the application process, Illinois Mutual aims to make disability income insurance more accessible, offering a quick decision and coverage for eligible applicants.

Key features of SIDI include:

24-Hour coverage, on or off the job

Simple, electronic application process

Fast underwriting decisions

Premium rates for unisex and uni-tobacco

Elimination periods as short as zero days for accidents and seven days for sickness available in many states

Disability due to giving birth, as the result of a normal pregnancy, covered after the policy has been in effect for nine months

"At Illinois Mutual, we understand the importance of providing financial security for individuals and families if an income-interrupting, disabling illness or injury occurs," said Lisa Hanson, Vice President of Sales at Illinois Mutual. "SIDI is designed to give people the peace of mind they need — to know they are protected. This new product reflects our continued commitment to offer DI to the middle market, ensuring that individuals can quickly and efficiently access critical protection when they need it most."

This new product offering supports the clear need to insure most Americans' biggest asset: their income. To learn more about SIDI, visit www.illinoismutual.com/SIDI.

About Illinois Mutual

Illinois Mutual is an experienced provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. Founded by the same family that leads the Company today, Illinois Mutual has demonstrated a strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners for more than 110 years.

