Illinois Residents Can Now Get Free Lung Cancer Screenings

Lung Association program will target high-risk Illinoisans

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Lung Association (Lung Association) is kicking it off by offering free lung cancer screenings to Illinois residents. Every two and a half minutes, someone learns they have lung cancer in the U.S., while another eight million qualify as high-risk. Early detection is key because lung cancer can be treated with, and may even be cured, if found and treated in its early stages before it spreads to other parts of the body.

"Lung cancer accounts for more than 20% of cancer deaths making it the #1 cause of cancer deaths for both women and men in the United States," said Mikayla Pittman, Manager, Nationwide Health Promotions for the Lung Association. "Many people don't know they're at risk and getting screened can save thousands of lives by improving treatment outcomes."

Individuals in the following counties, especially Black men and women and white men, are facing higher rates of lung cancer than those in neighboring counties, and are encouraged to participate in the program, which runs through the end of June:

Cook County & Collar Counties

Kankakee , Macon , Madison , Peoria , Rock Island , Sangamon , St. Clair , Vermilion counties

, , , , , , , counties Southern counties of Massac , Franklin , and Johnson

Under the program, participants can call a Lung Health Navigator at 844-ALA-LUNG to find out if they are eligible for a lung cancer screening. If they are eligible, the Lung Association will support callers by providing information on nearby screening centers along with guidance on how to obtain a referral from their doctor. Assistance in understanding insurance coverage is also available.

A Navigator will be able to assist with financial barriers to care by covering the outstanding balance of the lung cancer screening in addition to arranging a free ride to the screening location, if necessary.

The scans are covered by most insurance plans. However, if participants don't have insurance, then the Lung Association will cover the screening costs. Participants can find more information at Lung.org/lcs-assistance.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's office has issued a proclamation declaring November 2024 as Lung Cancer Awareness Month in Illinois in support of raising awareness of lung cancer and lung cancer screenings. Saturday November 9 is National Lung Cancer Screening Day when numerous screening facilities in Illinois will open their doors to serve those who cannot take time off from work.

If you'd like to speak to a Lung Association rep about the Lung Screening program, contact Janye Killelea at [email protected] or (312) 940-7624.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy, and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

