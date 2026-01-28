Illinois schools participate in National School Choice Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began on Sunday in Illinois and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Prairie State, more than 980 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a student innovation showcase in Chicago.

Learning choices for Illinois kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Illinois at: schoolchoiceweek.com/illinois

"Illinois families have some school choice options, but they have fewer choices available than those in many of their neighboring states," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"We're seeing more families in Illinois explore their school options and make choices that help their kids succeed, which matters because the youth of Chicago deserve to receive a quality education regardless of their social or economic status," said Tia S. Brown, Co-founder & Executive Director of the Brown House Experience.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week