ILLINOIS TEAMSTERS CALL ON GOV. PRITZKER TO SIGN WAREHOUSE WORKER PROTECTION BILL

HB 2547 Critical for Protecting Tens of Thousands of Workers Throughout the State

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are calling on Governor Jay Pritzker to sign House Bill 2547, the Illinois Warehouse Worker Protection Act (WWPA), into law.

"There's no reason that companies like Amazon should be able to endanger its workforce with grievous bodily harm through predatory and reckless behavior," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Gov. Pritzker can help fight back against the greed of Corporate America and side with Illinois' working families by signing this critical legislation."

HB 2547, authored by Rep. Kevin John Olickal (D – Chicago), would require employers to provide a written description of productivity quotas to warehouse workers. It also requires that warehouse productivity quotas not be so high that they interfere with breaks for meals, rest, or the bathroom.

"Thanks to our allies in Springfield and our own unwavering advocacy, this legislation passed both chambers of the legislature by an overwhelming majority," said Thomas W. Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. "This bill is broadly popular because nobody wants to see anyone get hurt on the job. Gov. Pritzker can help reduce workplace injuries and protect over 70,000 hardworking men and women in our state's warehousing industry by enacting the WWPA."

Teamsters are advocating for laws that protect the rights of warehouse workers and address unrealistic quotas and hazardous safety conditions, both federally and at the state level. California, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and Washington have passed similar legislation.

Teamsters Joint Council 25 represents more than 125,000 hardworking men and women throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana.

