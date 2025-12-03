TEAMSTERS THROUGHOUT TEXAS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT AT SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINE & SPIRITS

Members of Locals 745 and 577 Secure Better Pay, Benefits, and Protections

EL PASO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and warehouse workers at four Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits facilities throughout Texas have overwhelmingly ratified their first collective bargaining agreement. The 36 workers, represented by Teamsters Locals 745 and 577, work at facilities in El Paso, Longview, Lubbock, and Amarillo.

"Teamsters are leading the way when it comes to organizing in Texas," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Our members have won great agreements with industry-leading benefits. Members of Locals 745 and 577 should be proud of the strong first contract they have secured."

Highlights of the new contract include higher wages, Teamsters health care and pension, additional paid leave, and strong union protections.

"This agreement is reflective of the hard work and solidarity of the members at these four facilities," said Rod Cuevas, President of Local 745. "Our locals worked together to secure a strong agreement that gives these workers more power and the ability to build on future contracts."

"When Teamsters work together, they get things done," said Alfonso C. Brito, President of Local 577. "This was a team effort, and our members should be proud of the contract they've won."

The company agreed to accrete these units into the same contract that was established in Fort Worth, further strengthening the union's bargaining power.

"We are overjoyed and proud to have joined the union and secured a powerful Teamsters contract," said Nick Delgado, a member of Local 745 and driver at the El Paso facility. "Now we finally have a collective voice to ensure fair treatment. This is a moment of empowerment for us, and we're excited to stand together for the rights we've long deserved."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

