Illume Fertility Provides Expert Guidance and Education at Men Having Babies New York Annual Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illume Fertility , a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area known for its award-winning medical team of expert physicians, patient-centered care, and advanced reproductive treatments enabling patients to achieve their fertility and family-building goals, proudly participated in the annual Men Having Babies New York Conference, held September 19–21 at the Westin New York at Times Square. The event welcomed over 300 intended parents and industry professionals, marking the largest attendance in the conference's history and offering a comprehensive weekend of education, networking, and resources for gay men pursuing parenthood.

Dr. Mark Leondires, Founder, Medical Director, and Partner at Illume Fertility, with Dr. Laura Meyer and the Illume Fertility team.

Known for its unbiased, in-depth programming, Men Having Babies (MHB) is a nonprofit that provides intended fathers with essential information and access to experts who can help them start their journey to parenthood. The conference addressed the fundamentals of surrogacy—including medical, legal, ethical, and financial considerations—while also introducing new tools and resources for advanced family building, such as cost comparison platforms, inclusive workplace benefits, and structured surrogacy tracks. Attendees also had the opportunity to connect with more than 40 LGBTQ+ inclusive agencies, clinics, law firms, and other surrogacy providers.

Dr. Mark Leondires, founder and medical director of Illume Fertility, and Dr. Laura Meyer, reproductive endocrinologist, provided complimentary onsite consultations and shared their expertise on fertility treatments and the surrogacy process pertinent to male couples and single fathers-to-be. Dr. Leondires participated in the Medical Aspects of Surrogacy Panel, offering practical guidance on treatment options and the steps needed to navigate surrogacy with confidence.

"In addition to delivering expert guidance and resources, Men Having Babies connects the most trusted providers in the field with dozens of future parents," said Dr. Leondires. "We are proud to have supported these and many intended fathers over the years and to help them take meaningful steps toward building their families."

In addition to consultations and panels, Illume Fertility offered exclusive treatment discounts and educational materials to help attendees better understand the medical, emotional, and financial aspects of fertility care.

The Men Having Babies New York Conference remains one of the largest surrogacy-focused events in the country, offering education, connections, and guidance for LGBTQ+ families-to-be. Illume Fertility continues to provide inclusive, patient-centered care and expert support for couples and individuals pursuing parenthood.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg, sperm, and embryo cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for seven consecutive years, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family-building. Illume Fertility is proud of its exceptional success rates including more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and 18,000 babies welcomed, and continues to be a leader in patient-centered care, providing compassionate, expert guidance to each prospective parent we serve.

