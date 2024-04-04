illy is the coffee of Art Paris

At the Grand Palais Éphémère, visitors and exhibitors will have the opportunity to taste the first coffee sourced from regenerative agriculture and explore the illy Art Collection designed by Lee Ufan

PARIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global coffee company renowned for its sustainable quality and its unique connection with the contemporary art world, reaffirms its support for Art Paris, the leading international fair for modern and contemporary art, taking place from April 4th to 7th at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

Visitors and exhibitors from 25 countries, representing 136 art galleries, will have the chance to pause and enjoy the new illy Arabica Selection Brazil Cerrado Mineiro. This is the first coffee certified by regenagri® and sourced from regenerative agriculture. It will be available at the bars within the fair, in the VIP lounge, or at the illy bike stationed outside the exhibition area. Additionally, attendees can discover the latest illy Art Collection designed by Lee Ufan.

A cup of illy coffee embodies the fusion of taste, beauty, and sustainability. Over the past 30 years, illycaffè has narrated this beauty through the language of contemporary art, via artistic projects, collaborations with major art exhibitions, and support for emerging talents and established masters. A pivotal project is the illy Art Collection, featuring numbered and signed cups that have transformed an everyday object into a canvas. Over 130 internationally acclaimed artists have expressed their creativity on these cups, resulting in one of the world's largest contemporary art collections, comprising 119 collections and 478 designs. In these collections, the refinement of contemporary art masters meets the excellence of quality masters, reflecting the union of beauty and goodness synonymous with the illy brand.

"We are delighted to participate in Art Paris once again, an increasingly global event focusing this year on two specific themes: Fragile Utopias and Art & Craft. The latter resonates particularly well with our approach to creativity, which is consistently balanced between contemporary art and design, innovation, and craftsmanship," says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

