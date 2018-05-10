illy Recalls 8.8-Ounce Whole Bean Coffee Cans Due to Injury Hazard

Name of Product: illy 8.8-ounce whole bean coffee cans

Hazard: The coffee bean can lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should not open or use a recalled coffee can and contact illy for a free replacement product.

Consumer Contact:

illy toll-free at 855-282-4682 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at caninfo@illy.com or online at www.illy.com/caninfo for more information

Recall Details

Units: About 65,000

Description:

This recall involves only Whole Bean 250 gram/8.8 ounce cans of illy coffee in medium, dark roast and decaf with no air valve on the bottom of the canister with a best by date of 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 printed on the bottom of the can. The silver, cylinder-shaped coffee cans have the "illy" logo printed on the front with a red, black or green-colored accent line across the top and bottom of the can.

Coffee can size Coffee type Best by date Can Accent Color 250 gram / 8.8

oz. can Whole Bean

Medium Roast 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 Red 250 gram / 8.8

oz. can Whole Bean

Dark Roast 10/2019 or 11/2019 Black 250 gram / 8.8

oz. can Whole Bean

Decaf 10/2019 Green

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Jet.com from November 2017 through May 2018 for about $15.

Importer: illycaffé North America Inc., of Rye Brook, N.Y.

Manufacturer: illycaffé S.p.A, of Italy

Manufactured in: Italy

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

