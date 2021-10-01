illycaffè Celebrates International Coffee Day with #Stand4CoffeeFuture: A Campaign Giving Future Generations a Voice to Build a Better Tomorrow for Coffee

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability, innovation, equity: three terms commonly used by new generations intent on building a better future for people and their planet. illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality coffee, is celebrating International Coffee Day on October 1 by paying tribute to the passion and talent of younger people around the world who are working to create positive change for the coffee sector.

ILLYCAFFÈ CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH #STAND4COFFEEFUTURE CAMPAIGN TO GIVE FUTURE GENERATIONS A VOICE TO BUILD A BETTER TOMORROW FOR COFFEE

To that end, illycaffè today launched #Stand4CoffeeFuture, a campaign to give voice to the coffee industry's future generations and celebrate the key role they are playing to build a better world. The campaign features graduates of the Master's Degree in Coffee Economics and Science, founded by the Ernesto Illy Foundation, conveying through video the role new generations have in creating a better future for coffee. These talented young professionals effectively express issues that are impacting the sector, from climate change to scarce access to information, and how they stand to help build a more sustainable, innovative and equal world.

illycaffè strongly believes that progress comes through personal growth, in terms of acquiring knowledge and achieving self-fulfillment. It is why the company has invested in large-scale knowledge-sharing programs such as Università del Caffè, now operating in 26 subsidiaries throughout the world. The Master's Degree in Coffee Economics and Science course of study provides in-depth and multidisciplinary training for those aiming to work in the coffee industry, and more generally in the agro-food sector. The degree program addresses the entire production chain, from cultivation to catering, and retail via logistics and industrial process.

"Young people are the future of coffee and have the power to shape it, comments Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè. – therefore training and knowledge-sharing are paramount. Innovation and sustainability are the two pillars of our business model, which we transmit throughout our supply chain through the courses of the Università del Caffè and the Master's program as well as the field work conducted by agronomists. With #Stand4CoffeeFuture, we want to give future generations a voice, expressing thankfulness to all those who have chosen to train and dedicate their skills to improve the future of the coffee sector, and encouraging others to follow their example."

The #Stand4CoffeeFuture communication campaign will be available starting today on the illy website -www.illy.com/stand4coffeefuture - and on illy social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter).

In some selected illy stores the campaign will take the stage. Customers will be able to raise their voice and join the illy's Master degree students, creating their own message. Starting from Rome on the first of October and closing in Trieste on October 24th, customers will be able to take a selfie in front of a backdrop with the key visual of the campaign. The best posts, using the hashtag #Stand4CoffeeFuture, will be posted on illycaffè's digital channels.

