ILLYCAFFÈ CONTINUES TO CELEBRATE THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ILLY ART COLLECTION WITH AN EXHIBITION AT THE HAKONE OPEN-AIR MUSEUM

TRIESTE, Italy, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global coffee brand renowned for its sustainable quality and for the close relationship it has forged with the world of contemporary art, continues to celebrate the 30 years of the illy Art Collection with an installation at the Hakone Open-Air Museum in the Ashigarashimo district in Japan.

From October 22nd, 2022 to January 15th, 2023, visitors to this open-air exhibition will be able to discover how the most famous contemporary artists have interpreted the historic white espresso cup designed in 1991 by Matteo Thun for illy. A chandelier much like those found in illy cafés worldwide will reveal the most emblematic of the 459 espresso cups designed by 125 leading artists since 1992, and which now comprise one of the largest contemporary art collections in the world.

A cup of illy coffee symbolizes the combination of good taste, beauty and sustainability. This union takes form in the illy Art Collection, the iconic cup that transformed an everyday object into a blank canvas on which the various languages of the illy universe have blended over the last 30 tears. Anyone savoring an illy espresso can enjoy, in a single gesture, the aroma and flavor of the sustainable, high-quality Arabica blend together with a complete aesthetic, visual and tactile experience in close contact with contemporary art.

