ILMA, THE NEWEST SUPERYACHT FROM THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION, MAKES ITS DEBUT, LEADING THE ULTRA-LUXURY YACHTING EXPERIENCE WITH INNOVATIVE DINING, EXPANSIVE SUITES, AND UNPARALLELED ONBOARD OFFERINGS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection proudly introduces Ilma, its second newbuild luxury superyacht, to its distinguished fleet. The yacht embarked on its maiden voyage, a 7-night journey from Monte Carlo to Rome, on September 2. As the first and only luxury hospitality company at sea, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection advances its position at the forefront of the industry with a second yacht now sailing, illustrating a future-focused vision that keeps pushing the boundaries of luxury travel at sea.

"It is with immense pride and excitement that we welcome Ilma to our growing fleet," said Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "Since Evrima's debut, we have been steadfast in our pursuit of excellence at sea. The addition of Ilma signifies a continuation of our mission to deliver legendary service and unparalleled enjoyment to our guests."

Ilma measures 790 feet, offering 224 airy and intuitive suites, all with private terraces providing direct access to the sea. Stopping at signature and intimate ports of call, Ilma takes guests on enchanting itineraries to coveted destinations. Ilma's inaugural season in the Mediterranean includes ports of call visiting the blue waters of Santorini, the iconic yachting playgrounds of Porto Cervo, and the historic sites of Valletta, before departing for the Caribbean, where experiences in the natural wonders of Virgin Gorda, the vibrant harbor of Gustavia, and the pristine beauty of St. John await. Ilma will additionally sail the North and Baltic Seas of Northern Europe—a first for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection—during the 2025 summer season offering immersive itineraries in dynamic and culturally rich destinations like Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Reykjavík.

"The launch of Ilma exemplifies the unwavering dedication of The Ritz-Carlton to setting new benchmarks in luxury travel, with the company's commitment to thoughtful and transformative travel experiences guiding its mission," said Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts. "Ilma brings the exceptional luxury accommodations and personalized service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned to the sea, further redefining the standards in the luxury industry."

The purposefully designed yacht accommodates up to 448 guests and offers among the highest space-to-guest and guest-to-staff ratios at sea. Its sophisticated interiors are thoughtfully curated to enhance every aspect of the guest experience, showcasing expert craftsmanship and polished finishes by renowned London-based architectural and design firm AD Associates and award-winning lighting designer DPA. The exteriors reflect the vision of Helsinki-based design studio, Aivan.

A defining characteristic of Ilma is its seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces, inviting guests to intimately connect directly to the sea and destinations sailed. Ilma, named after the Maltese word for "water," draws subtle design inspiration from Maltese mythology, coastline, history, and native fauna. The design narrative incorporates fresh, neutral tones juxtaposed by light and dark finishes, enhancing visual richness, while the adorned exterior nods to the sleek design of private yachts.

Ilma invites guests to discover five dining venues, a refreshed in-suite dining program, sevens bars, and a signature wine vault. Highlights include two dining venues conceptualized by MICHELIN-starred restaurant chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina. Seta su Ilma by Chef Fabio Trabocchi is a modern Italian fine-dining restaurant reflecting his Italian heritage and culinary expertise. Seta su Ilma, named after the Italian word for "silk," offers seasonal tasting menus with contemporary interpretations of Italian cuisine, nodding to regional flavors and impeccably paired with fine wines, where Italian whites and reds form the core of the wine list.

The Beach House, designed by the Toronto-based luxury design firm Chapi Chapo Design, offers 180-degree views of the sea that seamlessly integrate with the coast, creating a daytime to nighttime experience where guests can relax and unwind. The beach club-inspired venue draws from Peruvian and Pan-Latin cuisine, blending globally influenced flavors in a relaxed yet upscale atmosphere. The menu, developed in collaboration with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, is inspired by the bold, fire-born flavors of South and Central America while highlighting ingredients from the Caribbean.

Additional world-class dining venues include Memorī, which brings a modern spin to authentic Pan-Asian cuisines in a sleek environment; Mistral, which presents Mediterranean fare located steps from the main pool on Deck 10; and Tides, which offers seasonal menus inspired by the diverse regional flavors and techniques of the destinations that Ilma explores, evolving throughout the voyage. Nestled behind Tides and Seta su Ilma, Dining Privée provides an intimate and elegant enclave for celebratory dinners and other special events. At the heart of Ilma sits The Living Room, a welcoming space where guests can greet the day with freshly roasted coffee and baked pastries at the espresso counter each morning. As the day progresses, The Living Room Bar serves specialty cocktails, fine wines, and Champagne accompanied by live music. In-Suite Dining menus encompass breakfast, all day, and evening selections featuring a variety of classics from the different onboard restaurants.

A signature space across The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection fleet, Ilma debuts an extensive Marina and Marina Terrace, featuring large glass windows that draw in natural light, side doors that open and float above the water, and a hydraulic platform that connects guests directly with the sea when the yacht is at anchor. Deck 10 presents a dynamic open-air space for live entertainment and sunbathing, complete with the main pool, pool bar, and an outdoor LED screen. Additional experiences on board include The Ritz-Carlton Spa, a rejuvenating oasis with revitalizing treatments from ESPA, 111SKIN, and Pisterzi. The expanded spa boasts 11 rooms, with five equipped to offer outdoor treatment options, and three distinct fitness spaces: a Movement Studio, Cycle Studio, and Fitness Studio with weights and cardio machines.

Ilma's debut represents a remarkable new chapter for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, further elevating the standards of luxury cruising with its innovative design, outstanding amenities, and the personalized service for which The Ritz-Carlton is renowned. Reservations for Ilma are now open. For more information, please visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com. For reservations, contact a Reservations Services Agent at (833) 999-7292 (U.S. & Canada) or contact your travel professional.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

Designed to combine the luxury lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton® with the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers bespoke voyages in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Caribbean, and Central America. Calling on unique and distinguished destinations, voyages typically span five to ten nights with an all-inclusive onboard journey and curated excursions ashore.

Its inaugural yacht, Evrima, embarked on its maiden voyage in October 2022. Measuring 624 feet in length, Evrima features 149 airy suites across various categories, each with a private terrace, creating a relaxed and intimate ambiance for up to 298 guests. Continuing the fleet's expansion, two new superyachts boasting among the highest space ratios per guest at sea, Ilma and Luminara, are slated to set sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Spanning 790 feet, Ilma will offer 224 spacious, light-filled suites of varying categories, accommodating up to 448 guests. Slated to make its 2025 debut, Luminara will join Ilma and Evrima on voyages to secluded harbors and iconic cities. Reflective of The Ritz-Carlton on land, each yacht offers personalized service, elevated dining experiences, and exclusive amenities.

Private charter options are also available, allowing guests to craft a truly tailored journey. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

