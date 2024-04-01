ILOE STUDIOS Elevates Midwest Apparel Market With Apparel Industry Veterans Francine Rich And Karen Bennett

ILOE STUDIOS continues to evolve, elevate and bring the best of fashion to its platform. Plus, all new markets offer a more convenient, cohesive buying experience – including contemporary fashion, modern womenswear, luxury outerwear, and accessories

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ILOE STUDIOS, the internationally recognized womenswear and accessories trade show, welcomes Francine Rich as director of modern womenswear sales and Karen Bennett as director of contemporary sales. Both are widely considered among the most dynamic and effective apparel industry sales leaders with proven track records for maximizing exhibitors' presence at major trade shows in the U.S. Their moves to the ILOE STUDIOS team represent further elevation of the event's leadership team to deliver a customer-centric experience with unbeatable return on investment.

As director of modern womenswear, Francine Rich brings extensive experience in maximizing brand presence and building loyal apparel industry relationships. With a wealth of experience and a visionary perspective, Karen Bennett has been named director of contemporary sales and will focus on the launch of ILOE STUDIOS Studio C.

Rich joins ILOE STUDIOS with over two decades of fashion industry experience, including sales leadership roles for better women's brands and in the management of trade shows such as Moda, WWDMagic/White, and Project Women's. Rich will leverage her background to launch Studio Wear, a new venture for ILOE STUDIOS that expands the trade show's platform in women's fashion and accessories.

Bennett was formerly president and CEO of COAST Shows in Miami and has also spearheaded the curation of impeccable luxury ready-to-wear accessories collections for men, women and children as show director for ENK International. This is in addition to her sales experience at THE MART, and strong connections to the Chicago-area market. Bennett earned bachelor's degrees from both the University of Illinois Chicago and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"We are delighted to welcome Francine and Karen to our team at this pivotal moment," said ILOE STUDIOS CEO Jeff Zuckerman. "Their leadership is a game-changer for our partners and exhibitors, especially as we unveil our latest market offerings. These unique spaces are expertly designed to create a powerful return-on-investment for our buyers and exhibitors, offering dedicated space for top categories including luxury outerwear, modern womenswear, contemporary fashion, and accessories."

Rich and Bennett join the ILOE STUDIOS vision for curating a high performing and relevant fashion hub in the Midwest. The trade show returns this spring, April 2 - 4, 2024 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center. Exhibitor applications and registration for its October event will be available soon at www.iloestudios.com.

