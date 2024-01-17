ILOE STUDIOS: The New Midwest Fashion Hub

ILOE STUDIOS returns to Chicago with newly expanded access to the global brands that define luxury outerwear, plus Studio Wear – a new specialized studio for women's apparel and accessories – creating a dynamic hub where industry expertise meets innovative brands and discerning buyers.

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ILOE STUDIOS returns to Chicago with a new vision to reinvigorate the Midwest as a global fashion destination for both innovative brands and retail decision makers. Born from the success of the International Luxury Outerwear Expo (ILOE), ILOE STUDIOS evolved from the insights of industry experts to offer curated experiences for exhibitors and attendees – making sourcing more profitable and convenient than ever. At the same time, ILOE STUDIOS is pleased to introduce Studio Wear – a new alternative regional show in Chicago that caters to women's ready-to-wear apparel and accessories.

Retailers attending ILOE STUDIOS receive industry-leading benefits in addition to unrivaled ROI. ILOE STUDIOS curates a shopping experience that puts relationships and ROI first.

For retailers who want to enrich their fall/winter inventory and enhance their customer experience, ILOE STUDIOS and Studio Wear are the fashion markets to prioritize this spring. The unique studios-format allows retailers to efficiently shop from a curated selection of luxury outerwear, women's ready-to-wear apparel, and must have accessories in addition to the recognizable yet fresh community of established brands offering contemporary, modern womenswear and accessories options for regional buyers. Across both experiences, a dedicated team of fashion insiders are on hand to work directly with retailers, customizing their buying experience to connect with the right brands and contacts to ensure success in today's competitive market.

"The ILOE brand has always been synonymous with industry excellence," said Jeff Zuckerman, chief executive officer of ILOE STUDIOS. "We built our ILOE STUDIOS brand on this firm foundation, then expanded and refined it to provide our industry with a platform for discovery, education and meaningful business relationships. Our signature event here in Chicago elevates the entire industry with both an exhibitor-led and buyer focused design for value-driven exposure and exceptional service for our business-driven retail attendees."

To ensure top exhibitor return-on-investment, ILOE STUDIOS and Studio Wear offers well-designed show floors with opportunities for high-impact visibility and connections. Exhibitors include global luxury brands from over 11 countries, as well as those who emphasize the use of luxury materials and craftsmanship. Complimentary amenities and discounted accommodations are available for qualified buyers. All attendees will receive complimentary breakfast at the hotel in addition to lunch vouchers to further promote convenience and ensure a productive experience.

"This design, combined with our unrivaled amenities, makes it easier for retailers to be business-focused and to quickly build an individualized collection of brands and products while discovering new brands and making powerful industry connections," added Zuckerman. "Exhibitors have a truly unique opportunity this year to make their mark as we come together to revitalize the Midwest fashion market."

Exhibitor applications and registration for ILOE STUDIOS Chicago, which will be held April 2 - 4, 2024 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center, are now available. ILOE STUDIOS is produced by Main Street Events. To learn more, please visit www.iloestudios.com.

ABOUT MAIN STREET EVENTS

Main Street Events is a boutique live events and trade show company with a focus on producing industry events for the benefit of creativity, community and collaboration. With an unrivaled commitment to professional excellence and client service, Main Street Events is dedicated to the professional and personal success of its business partners by providing opportunities to connect and be discovered in their target markets. Led by seasoned fashion and trade show executives, Main Street Events provides dynamic event management services in addition to launching proprietary events for manufacturers, retailers and consumers across the United States.

