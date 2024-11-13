ImageBiopsy Lab launches IB Lab FROG: AI-powered Foot Measurements for Orthopedic Insights

VIENNA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageBiopsy Lab, a leading provider of AI-powered musculoskeletal imaging solutions, has launched IB Lab FROG. This AI module, CE-cleared under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) standards, offers a comprehensive suite of automated measurements on X-rays, designed for radiological and orthopedic foot assessments. IB Lab FROG covers key foot pathologies and delivers clinicians accurate, standardized data for diagnosing and managing foot disorders.

Foot pathologies are prevalent in 61%-79% of the population, with rates increasing with age[1]. Accurate radiographic measurements are essential in assessing various conditions, yet there is currently no gold standard for these measurements. Traditional manual methods can be inconsistent and time-consuming, leading to variability that impacts treatment decisions and patient outcomes.

IB Lab FROG addresses these challenges by covering the five most common use cases in foot assessment on dorsal-plantar and lateral X-ray images. Its automated measurements are based on radiological and orthopedic standards, significantly enhancing consistency, standardization, and precision in foot diagnostics.

The results are presented in a format that allows easy review by healthcare professionals. The comprehensive report can be accessed through any certified medical DICOM viewer, allowing seamless integration into existing clinical workflows.

"IB Lab FROG surpasses currently available algorithms by offering a comprehensive set of 17 measurements across five use cases, transforming the way clinicians assess foot conditions," said Richard Ljuhar, CEO & Co-Founder of ImageBiopsy Lab. "With standardized and quantifiable data, IB Lab FROG streamlines workflows and supports informed treatment decisions."

The launch of IB Lab FROG further expands ImageBiopsy Lab's AI portfolio to now 6 CE-cleared MSK-AI modules, supporting healthcare professionals in providing high-quality musculoskeletal care. Designed for seamless integration, IB Lab FROG reinforces the company's dedication to advancing musculoskeletal diagnostics through innovative AI solutions.

ImageBiopsy Lab develops award-winning AI-driven solutions to digitize musculoskeletal diagnostics on radiographs and CTs, offering radiologists and orthopedists fast, quantitative, and standardized reports for disease-relevant findings. The company's suite of tools includes solutions for knee, hip, hand, leg, foot and spine assessments, as well as fracture detection, solidifying its role as a leader in orthopedic AI.

