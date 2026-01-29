ImageSource Kicks Off 2026 with Strong Commitment to Client-Driven Innovation and Real-World AI Outcomes

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource Inc., the developer of the ILINX® platform, today announced the success of its annual Sales Kickoff (SKO), bringing together sales, solutions, product, and executive leadership to align growth strategy, client-partner impact, and innovation priorities for the year ahead.

This year's Sales Kickoff reinforced ImageSource's unwavering focus on delivering practical, production-ready AI, deepening long-term client-partner relationships, and accelerating innovation that solves real operational challenges across the public sector, financial services, and other regulated industries.

"At ImageSource, innovation is only meaningful when it creates measurable value for our client-partners," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "Our Sales Kickoff is about more than revenue targets, it's about aligning our teams around how we help client-partners modernize operations, reduce risk, and confidently apply AI where it truly makes a difference."

Innovation Grounded in Real Outcomes

ImageSource leaders highlighted how the ILINX platform continues to evolve beyond traditional document-based workflows to agentic assisted workflows, and role-based digital experiences without sacrificing governance, transparency, or trust.

Focusing on AI-driven operational efficiency over personal productivity, ImageSource emphasized its approach to embedded, domain-specific AI that operates inside mission-critical processes. This includes AI-powered content and transaction onboarding, decision support, and automation capabilities designed to work within existing enterprise ecosystems and regulatory requirements.

Client-Partner Innovation at the Core

A central theme was ImageSource's commitment to client-partner innovation, working side by side to co-create solutions that evolve with their operational needs. Sessions highlighted vision for client-partner solutions, AI capabilities and a laser focus on getting closer to our client-partners.

"Our client-partners aren't looking for technology experiments, they're looking for results," said Sutherland. "We invest heavily in understanding our client-partners' environments, constraints, and goals so that innovation is applied with purpose and accountability."

Aligning Growth with Client-Partner Trust

As ImageSource enters the next phase of growth, the company remains focused on scaling innovation responsibly delivering AI capabilities that are based on secured data and aligned with real business outcomes.

"Our success is measured by our client-partners' success," Sutherland added. "That's the standard we set at our Sales Kickoff, and it's the standard we hold ourselves to every day."

