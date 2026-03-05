ImageSource Releases ILINX on Microsoft SharePoint Embedded, Bringing AI-Powered Process Innovation to Microsoft 365

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, the maker of the ILINX® intelligent automation platform, today released ILINX on Microsoft SharePoint Embedded to transform unstructured content into AI-ready information that drives workflows and business decisions directly within the trusted Microsoft 365 platform.

By using SharePoint Embedded, ILINX stores content natively in organizations' existing Microsoft 365 tenant, transforming unstructured documents into trusted, AI-ready information that drives faster decisions and automated processes. Further, with ILINX Advanced Capture AI, which natively supports Microsoft 365 as well, documents are automatically classified, data is extracted with high accuracy, and business rules trigger downstream actions that reduce manual effort, accelerating cycle times and improving governance across content-heavy operations.

"Our client-partners want to modernize how work gets done without ripping and replacing the systems they already trust," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "ILINX for Microsoft SharePoint Embedded allows organizations to harness ILINX as an intelligent automation platform inside their trusted Microsoft 365 compliance boundary—where content becomes actionable, processes move faster, and users get role-based experiences that simply make sense.

"Microsoft SharePoint Embedded enables customers and partners like ImageSource to build powerful, compliant experiences directly on Microsoft 365," said Ian Story, Principal Architect, SharePoint and OneDrive at Microsoft. "By ILINX storing content in SharePoint Embedded, ImageSource is extending Microsoft 365 with AI-driven automation that helps organizations securely operationalize their content at scale."

A Collaboration, Not A Just Deployment

ImageSource takes a partnership-first approach to every implementation. Before, during, and after deployment, U.S.-based experts collaborate with client-partners on solution design, AI model tuning, workflow optimization, and continuous innovation. The result is a flexible, evolving platform that delivers measurable outcomes to ensure ILINX on SharePoint Embedded becomes a foundation for intelligent automation, not just content storage.

Available via the Microsoft Marketplace

ILINX for SharePoint Embedded is available today via the Microsoft Marketplace, enabling organizations to align pricing, terms, and duration to their specific needs while purchasing through Microsoft and applying Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) funds and discounts. Customers benefit from streamlined procurement, guaranteed access to ImageSource's U.S.-based support team, and seamless alignment with IT standards and finance requirements.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com , or call (360) 943-9273.

SOURCE ImageSource, Inc.