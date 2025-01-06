ImageTrend Acquires biospatial

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ImageTrend announces the purchase of biospatial, based in Durham, NC for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2017, biospatial combines EMS electronic patient care reports (ePCR) with other electronic healthcare data sources using proprietary analytics and machine learning to support the missions of public sector and commercial healthcare entities. ImageTrend's software transforms incident data into actionable intelligence to help healthcare and emergency service providers address systemic challenges and significantly impact the communities they serve.

"By integrating our products and data assets, we're solidifying our combined ability to deliver unparalleled insights." Post this biospatial by ImageTrend logo.

"This strategic move combines the greatest strengths of two industry leaders bringing together best-in-class data collection with analytics and insights for the healthcare and emergency services space," said Patrick Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer of ImageTrend. "ImageTrend collects 80% of the U.S. incident data, which when combined with biospatial's intuitive and accessible platform will deploy powerful insights to drive community health and safety. This move also brings an abundance of opportunities to both of our customers who want to consolidate software providers."

"By integrating our products and data assets, we are not just merging technologies, but also solidifying our combined ability to deliver unparalleled insights," said Jon Woodworth, biospatial CEO. "This strategic acquisition unlocks new potentials for innovation, driving our mission to serve our customers better and foster data-driven decisions in emergency services and healthcare."

About biospatial

Headquartered in Durham, NC, biospatial is a distinguished healthcare analytics business with an expansive data network. The company's platform provides biospatial customers with near real-time access to electronic patient care reports (ePCR) for EMS transports from thousands of EMS providers in over 40 US states. biospatial collects and curates over 100,000 new ePCRs daily. Utilizing proprietary analytics and machine learning, biospatial supports customers across multiple industries, enhancing awareness, informing decisions, and improving outcomes.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,000 customers including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC